What is Viktoria Eichner’s job? The Bachelor contestant claims to be a “natural caregiver”

The Bachelor returns for its 27th season this Monday. The upcoming segment will feature a well-known Bachelor Nation face who recently appeared on The Bachelorette season 19, Zach Shallcross.

30 women will try and woo Zach in hopes of becoming the recipient of the Final Rose. One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Viktoria Eichner. A 29-year-old nanny from Vienna, Austria.

The Bachelor is set to premiere on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET on ABC.

Meet Viktoria ahead of her appearance on The Bachelor

The upcoming season of The Bachelor will feature 30 women as they compete for Zach Shallcross’s affection and one of them is Viktoria Eicher from Austria who moved to America in 2013.

Viktoria currently lives in New York City, loves to party and is always up for new adventures. According to ABC, she describes herself as a national caregiver and is passionate about working with children.

It continues:

"She can’t wait to have a family of her own! Viktoria enjoys listening to country music and dreams of visiting Hawaii one day. We can’t wait to see if Zach is the loving match Viktoria is looking for!"

The Bachelor contestant is passionate about art and has a separate Instagram page where she likes to showcase her skills. Her page suggests that Viktoria works with charcoal, watercolors, does calligraphy, and more. She likes to put together impressive cheese platters.

In 2018, Viktoria traveled to Kenya, a trip that helped her gain perspective. She visited a school to teach the English alphabet to 200 children.

As for the trip, she said:

"I saw children who cope with immense suffering. Perhaps because it’s the only life they’ve known. But when I encounter them, I take a piece of that survival home with me. The stuff I thought I needed? It feels less important after I hear about the battles they face daily...and still they are so appreciative and thankful. -in my eyes they are true fighters!"

Her latest adventure starts on Monday. Joining her will be 29 other women in the same boat, including Alyssa, Anastasia, Ariel, Bailey, Becca, Brianna, Brooklyn, Cara, Catherine, Charity, Christina, Davia, Gabriella, Genevie, Greer, Holland, Jessica, Kaitlyn, and Katherine. Joining them are Kimberly, Kylee, Chandralekha, Madison, Mercedes, Olivia L, Olivia M, Sonia, Vanessa, and Victoria J.

Recently, a popular fan account posted spoilers for season 27, including who leaves the house first. It was also revealed that for the first time in 15 years, 10 women would leave the house on the first night.

It is speculated that this group includes Cara Ammon, Holland Parsons, Lekha Ravi, Olivia Lewis, Olivia Miller, Becca Serrano, Sonia Sharma, Vanessa Dinh, and Viktoria Eichner.

The source also revealed that the upcoming season will start in Los Angeles, and will make its way to the Bahamas, Estonia, and England before returning to America for hometown dates.

The Bachelor season 27 will feature Zach Shallcross as the main cast member. He previously appeared on The Bachelorette season 19 but walked out when he realized that his connection with Rachel wasn’t going to last. He is returning to give love another shot as part of the latest installment of the franchise.

Tune in on Monday, January 23, at 8 pm ET to see what happens when the upcoming season premieres.

