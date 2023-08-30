What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episodes 9 & 10 (finale) release date, air time, and more

The final two episodes of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 are expected to air on FX on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET (tentative time). The impending episodes will mark the conclusion of the present season, yet it's noteworthy that the series has already been greenlit for a sixth season.

The fifth season has been receiving highly positive reviews like the previous installments, with praise mainly directed towards the writing, unique style of humor, and performances by the actors, among other things.

What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episodes 9 & 10 release timings for different time zones

The 9th and 10th episodes of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 will drop on FX on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 10 pm ET. But the release timings vary as per the different time zones. Check out the various release timings below:

Pacific Time (PT) – 7:00 am on August 31, 2023

Central Time (CT) – 9:00 am on August 31, 2023

United Kingdom (GMT) – 03:00 am on August 31, 2023

Central Europe (CET) – 04:00 am on August 31, 2023

A quick recap and what to expect from What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episodes 9 & 10

A short 42-second promo for What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episodes 9 and 10 was released by FX Networks on August 28, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous crucial events set to unfold in the finale.

Titled A Weekend at Morrigan Manor, the ninth episode will depict the housemates setting off for a weekend trip to visit an enigmatic vampire. Check out the synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The housemates are invited for a weekend away at the home of a mysterious, illustrious vampire.''

Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the new episodes are known at this point. The previous episode, titled The Roast, depicted Laszlo getting roasted. An official roast session is held with many people invited, and things take a dramatic turn as certain disturbing truths come to light.

With just two more episodes left, viewers can expect a lot of drama and shocking plot twists in the final two episodes.

More details about What We Do in the Shadows plot and cast

The horror-comedy series focuses on the lives of several vampires who try to adapt to life in an increasingly complicated modern society. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the show reads:

''Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, "What We Do in the Shadows" is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who've "lived" together for hundreds of years in Staten Island. The self-appointed leader of the group is Nandor the Relentless, a great warrior and conqueror from the Ottoman Empire.''

The description further states,

''Then there's the British vampire Laszlo -- a bit of a rogue and a dandy and a fop, he might say. He's a lover of mischief and a great soirée, but not as much as he loves seeing Nandor fail miserably in every attempt. And then there's Nadja: the seductress, the temptress, the vampiric Bonnie to Laszlo's Clyde. Also cohabiting in the vampire household is Guillermo, Nandor's familiar; and Colin Robinson, an energy vampire and day-walker of sorts -- he feasts on humans, but not on their blood.''

The show's cast includes Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Matt Berry, and many others who play pivotal roles.

Don't miss the latest episodes of What We Do in the Shadows season 5 on FX on Thursday, August 31, 2023.