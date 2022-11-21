What is We’re Here all about? Everything to know about the HBO show ahead of season 3 premiere

We’re Here returns with drag queens Eureka O'Hara, Shangela, and Bob The Drag Queen as they make their way through “small-town America” in an attempt to spread love and make the world more inclusive.

The Emmy award-winning series will follow the former RuPaul's Drag Race contestants as they collaborate with activists from the small towns of red states to help them tell their stories, spread awareness, and foster acceptance in their communities by taking part in one-night-only drag shows.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said about the show:

"Part of the magic of We’re Here is that even though it takes place in small towns, the series has had an incredibly inspiring ripple effect that goes way beyond those communities."

HBO Max’s We’re Here will return with season 3 on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

We’re Here season 3 is set to help make America more inclusive

The show is set to premiere soon and will see residents from Granbury, Texas, St. George, UT, Brevard County, FL, Jackson, MS, and Sussex, NJ as they narrate tales and inspire their drag children to be their truest selves. In each town, the drag queens of We’re Here will participate in a drag show.

Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O'Hara, and Shangela Laquifa Wadley are the three drag queens who will appear in We're Here to fight for their rights and to oppose conservative politicians who want to ban their craft. The tagline for season 3 is “Love More. Fear Less” and that’s what the Queens hope to help their drag daughters and the communities they live in learn.

Co-creator Stephan Warren spoke of the demographics of the show and said that the upcoming season is the most important season to date because in the current political environment, it is important to showcase the reality of what marginalized communities go through.

In a conversation with EW, he said:

"They’re more vocal and more visible in their hatred. There’s brazeness to it that we didn’t really experience to a large degree in the past."

He added that We’re Here season 3’s format will “account for and document what’s really happening,” and that the viewers will feel the happiness and the pain.

He stated:

"We're highlighting that as much as possible, but it's juxtaposed against heightened hatred, discrimination, and paranoia."

One of the drag children that will be featured in the show is a survivor of the Orlando Shooting in 2016 where a mass shooter, Omar Mateen, killed 49 people at Pulse, an LGBTQ nightclub. Warren added that for this drag kid, doing this show is a huge milestone and that he is “phenomenal.”

The show's trailer began with the three queens dressed in their best drag looks, and they described themselves in the show as the dinosaurs from Jurassic Park when "the glass starts shaking," letting viewers know what's to come.

In the trailer, Bob the Drag Queen is seen conversing with two people who tell him that as attractive as he is, a lot of women would be interested in him. In the following clip, Bob helps a person announce to their loved ones that they’re planning on doing drag for the first time.

The We’re Here clip shows why some activists are participating in the show. One woman expresses that she just wants her kids to be able to live their lives. Some residents express concerns about their towns not being ready for drag, which is followed by visuals of posters and people trying to scare the drag queens. Bob the Drag Queen encounters hostility and is called an "abomination."

Shangela said that the upcoming season is different than anything they’ve done before as they receive hate across social media platforms while filming.

Tune in on November 25 as We’re Here kick starts its fabulous new season on HBO Max.

Poll : 0 votes