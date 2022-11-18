Who is Icesis Couture? Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World contestant claims to be the first drag queen from Ottawa

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World is ready for an international drag battle. The upcoming series of the Drag Race franchise will see contestants from four nations, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, New Zealand, and Canada.

The show’s press release reads:

"With Canada as host nation, in every episode of CANADA’S DRAG RACE: CANADA VS. THE WORLD it’s each queen for herself. Queens’ talents are tested in maxi and mini challenges and lip-sync battles, where one queen wins the chance to eliminate a fellow competitor until a winner is crowned."

It continues to say that throughout the journey, the queens will share their personal struggles and successes as they showcase the importance of celebrating their "charisma, uniqueness, nerve, and talent."

One of the contestants set to appear on the show is Icesis Couture, who will represent her home country, Canada, in the competition. She is originally from El Salvador and often includes her culture, and heritage in her drag.

Meet Icesis Couture ahead of her performance in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World

Icesis Couture is one of the few crown wearers appearing on the show. She won season 2 of the Canadian drag reality competition, making her the second champion from the show to appear in the international series.

While her competition is fierce and tough, she is set to conquer Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World and continue her reign.

The 35-year-old prefers to be addressed as by she/her pronouns while in drag and he/him when not in drag. In Meet the Queens of Canada’s Drag Race Season 2, she described her drag as a “sexy nightmare.”

She was one of the first Latin-American queens to compete in the series, which made her the first Latin-American winner of the Canadian series. Couture was the winter of Ottawa’s Miss Capital Pride pageant in 2020.

Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World contestant’s stage presence and uniqueness has helped her gain recognition domestically and globally. She is versatile, and likes to cross all boundaries when it comes to drag, which makes her drag “hard to ignore or label.”

Her talents go beyond drag as after her win the Canadian series, she went on to release her first song that crossed a million streams. Couture and Velvet Code collaborated for La Pusetta, which currently has 1.064.612 views on YouTube.

Couture has a younger brother Randy, who is also a drag performer and his drag name is Savannah Couture. She also has a drag daughter, Kimmy Couture, who was a contestant on Canada’s Drag Race season 3. Meanwhile, her makeover partner, Makayla Couture appeared on Call Me Mother Season 2.

Others to appear as contestants in Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs The World include Anita Wigl’it, Kendall Gender, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Rita Baga, Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Stephanie Prince, Vanity Milan, and Victoria Scone.

Serving as judges on the show are Brooke Lynn Hytes, Brad Goreski, and Traci Melchor. They will be joined by multiple special guests throughout the series including the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Tune in on Friday, November 18 at 9 pm ET on Crave.

