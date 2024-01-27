What went wrong between Ryan and Clara from Married at First Sight?

Married at First Sight is a reality television series in which relationship experts and professional matchmakers find each one of the 10 cast members their potential love interest. Through compatibility tests and social science, couples then navigate their new relationship. Even after marriage, the cast members are given the option to decide whether they want to stay committed to their partner or not.

One of the couples who made it to the altar was Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre. Ryan and Clara were contestants on Married at First Sight season 12 which premiered back in January 2021. Their chemistry throughout season 12, had caught viewers' attention and everyone hoped for a positive outcome.

The two decided to stay married on The Decision Day making fans happy. Three months after the show ended, in August 2021, the fan-favorite duo decided to get a divorce due to their differences and lack of trust.

Why did Ryan and Clara from Married at First Sight get divorced?

On December 29, 2021, Ryan took to his Instagram and made a post about what his relationship on Married at First Sight had been like. In a series of screenshots from his notes app, he explained why he and his ex-wife Clara Berghaus decided to part ways:

"I've had several months to reflect on a very challenging moment in my life. Being a part of this show has taught me more about myself than I could have ever imagined... I hope you never have to experience a divorce but if you do, you have the courage to do so with what you feel is right after taking time to come to peace with that decision."

Fans were eager to hear both sides of the story and upon doing so they concluded as to why their relationship ended.

Here's what seemingly went wrong in Clara Berghaus and Ryan Oubre's relationship:

Ryan couldn't open up or have tough conversations on camera

With each aspect of the couple's relationship being filmed on Married at First Sight, Ryan felt Clara was "racially tone-deaf." According to him, she wasn't willing to learn about his black culture and was unable to connect with Black Americans.

Even though Ryan thought it was an important topic to discuss in their interracial relationship, due to the misinterpretation by the press, he avoided doing so.

Ryan's future concerns of starting a family with Clara

When the Married at First Sight couple got married, they discussed their plans to start a family together. Ryan stated he wasn't sure if Clara was ready to have an interracial child with him and whether she would agree with how he wanted his children to be raised:

“By marrying into a different race/culture you inherently adopt parts of their identity. Most importantly, your kids 100 percent will and your kids will need you to help navigate it. They’ll need you to help teach, train, and understand as best you can – a systematically racist system. Choosing not to attempt to understand and educate yourself is a red flag," he said.

The lack of trust between Ryan and Clara

On December 30, 2023, Clara opened up about her experience of being married to Ryan in Married at First Sight via Instagram:

“I never thought I would speak publicly about my divorce but I’ve realized that, while I don’t owe anyone any explanations, I also don’t owe anyone my silence. I have spent so much time not speaking up for myself because I’m so wildly conflict adverse, but the only way to heal and grow is to start doing things that make me uncomfortable."

She openly shared her dissatisfaction with the relationship and how Ryan lacked intimacy during season 12. Clara said she was unhappy with her love life, and upon sharing private details about her ex-husband, Ryan felt betrayed.

He felt like he couldn't trust Clara anymore after she dragged his name and complained about him to other cast members publically.

Even though Married at First Sight couple Ryan and Clara split, there are couples through each season who get their happy ending. The new season 18, is set to air in 2024, but the release date hasn't been confirmed yet.

As of 2024, Ryan Oubre is single and Clara is in a relationship. She shared her first anniversary on her official Instagram account.

