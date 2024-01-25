Where to watch Married at First Sight stars Michael and Chloe's wedding? Streaming platforms explored

Married at First Sight is a successful reality television series that has grasped viewers' attention with its interesting plot twists by introducing a unique concept of finding love through social science.

The show revolves around pairing two people who meet based on their compatibility assessed by professional matchmakers. Relationship experts connect a group of ten singles with their potential love interest, and each couple gets eight weeks to spend time with one another after getting married. Within the same time frame, they go on their honeymoon.

Throughout the show, every relationship is evaluated closely by experts who help them navigate their new connections. The Decision Day, however, decides which couples choose to stay together and which ones do not.

14 episodes of Married at First Sight season 17 have already been released. In episode 14, fans saw Michael and Chloe's wedding preparations in the episode aired on January 24, 2024 on Lifetime. The newly released episode can be streamed on Hulu, Netflix or Amazon, Google Play, and Vudu, or on streaming platforms such as Philo or Sling TV.

What happened in Married At First Sight season 17 episode 14?

Married at First Sight season 17 episode 14, titled New Groom, Who dis? focuses on contestant Michael Shiakallis, who previously was left standing at the altar by a runaway bride. In the episode, Michael got a second opportunity to marry again. The episode synopsis read as follows:

"After getting jilted at the altar the first time, one groom gets a historic second chance to be married at first sight, but his bride might refuse to marry him; the drama between the other couples could ruin what might have been a happy day."

Michael's new partner Chloe Brown, however, still had the option to deny committing to him. The MAFS therapists left out a major detail when talking to Chloe - they didn't tell her that she was her soon-to-be husband's second bride. As this might cause conflicts, they decided to keep this information hidden.

Though all season 17 episodes are available to stream on Lifetime's official website, viewers can watch episode 14 on Prime Video or through Frndly TV’s streaming packages.

Before his big day, in an interview with People Magazine on January 24, 2024, he revealed that thinking about marrying is scary:

“I am definitely thankful and excited for this second chance at being married at first sight, I am optimistic that everything will work out beautifully but that optimism is lined with caution. I know what the worst-case scenario feels like and it would be disingenuous of me to not acknowledge that."

What happened in Married At First Sight season 17 episode 13?

In Married at First Sight season 17 episode 13, viewers saw more of Emily Balch and Brennan Shoykhet, alongside Becca and Austin, who planned on having children together in the future. Most of the episodes revolved around Michael having doubts about remarrying.

In an interview with Distractify, Pastor Cal shared his thoughts on Michael's previous experience and why Chloe hasn't been notified about it.

“Although some may feel she should have been notified, it would have only caused her unnecessary stress. Because we know the singles, we have to use our best judgment as to what is the correct course. We didn’t want to add to the already stressful situation and besides, we were following Michael’s lead here and it was his story to tell, not ours.”

He also mentioned that his first bride's impulsive decision to run away before meeting face to face had "caught them all off guard" which caused them to "go back to the drawing board" to search for new potential partners for Michael.

With season 17 episode 15 set to release on January 31, 2024, fans can't wait to see where Michael and Chloe's romance leads them and what their time on their honeymoon will be like. The Decision Day, however, will decide whether the couples should stay married or not. Stream the new episodes of Married At First Sight every Wednesday exclusively on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.

