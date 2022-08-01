What is the 'What Little Miss Am I' quiz? How to play the game revealed 

Social media users can't seem to get over the Little Miss trend. They are taking the “What Little Miss Am I” quiz on websites and TikTok filters to see what characters they match up with.

The children's book character has recently taken over the internet, with hundreds of memes, videos, fan art and much more. There's a high chance that readers have already stumbled upon this trend, which is taking over everyone's social media pages.

For people wondering what these quizzes are and how they can take part in them, keep reading for the details.

The “What Little Miss Am I” quiz can be taken in two ways

Users can take the fun quiz in two ways. The first way is to take part in an online quiz and answer a few questions depending on their personality.

The quiz is available on uquiz.com and requires users to answer 7 multiple choice questions. These questions are supposed to help the quiz determine people's personality traits.

Quiz takers need to fill in their names at the beginning of the quiz, and then proceed to answer the seven questions available in the questionnaire.

Pick a random song that's on my "Top 100" playlist. Cocktail of choice? What's your dream life? Pick a Squishmallow: choose a plushie toy. Choose a specific weather scenario. What's your favorite kind of accessory? Pick a random down bad scenario I experienced this past year.

The results will contain a detailed analysis of the quiz taker's personality. Players can even screenshot their results and share them on social media.

We ask users to take these results lightly and treat it as a fun game and nothing serious.

An alternative and easier way to find a similar result is by using a TikTok filter. The filters assign one of the Little Miss characters to people, and it isn't hard to find the filter on TikTok. These are the steps needed to download the filter:

Go to your profile and click on the plus (+) symbol Click on effects Click the search bar that is available on top Type “Little Miss” and choose the filter that appears

Just record a video while using the filter and upload it to the platform.

Where did the viral trend originate?

The trend was created by an Instagram user, @juulpuppy who has a history of creating memes out of children's book characters. While talking about the current viral trend, she told NBC News:

“I’ve done memes for If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus, and all these different children’s books, So, I was trying to think of a meme that was sort of light-hearted and fun.”

The character behind the trends is inspired by two 90s children's books called, Mr Men and Little Miss. The former came out in 1971, while the latter was launched in 1981. The books were created by the British author Roger Hargreaves.

The characters were later adapted into an animated children's show of the same name. The show ran between 1994–1997 and had three seasons with a total of 104 episodes and three specials.

