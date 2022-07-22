What is the "What is your weakness" quiz on TikTok? Steps to play the viral game 

TikTok users are trying to find their weaknesses from a "What is your weakness?" test by uquiz.com. The quiz has gone viral on the platform as more TikTokers participate in the trend.

People are shocked that the answers provided are accurate, which also seems "disturbing" to a few creators.

This trend adds to a long list of various personality test trends that have gone viral on the app. "Anger," "childhood trauma," and "mental age" are all similar quizzes that went viral on the app.

How to take part in the "What is your weakness" quiz?

To take the "What is your weakness" test, users must visit uquiz.com/quiz/SkXTlO/what-is-your-weakness. The link opens up the home page of the test, where players need to enter their names.

The website does not require any account creation or log-ins. After entering their name, players are given a few multiple-choice questions. Created by user SeashoreGhost, the questionnaire includes selecting between different colors, some inkblot tests and other random questions.

The last question is optional and asks players to "Plead for your life."

Here's an example of the results provided to the quiz takers:

"You are soft, you will be crushed unless you find something sturdy to hide under. It is a tragedy that you are so delicate because you are so powerful."

Answers vary from player to player and can be classified using one of these options:

Soft

Lost

Haunted

Straight

Cold

Trapped

Hexxed

Blind

You cannot die in a way that matters.

TikTok users take a screenshot of the home page and the results, which they pair with creepy music in the background to upload onto the platform.

The hashtag for the "what is your weakness" trend has already been viewed over 130K times. While it is fun to play, the quiz has no scientific backing and should not be taken seriously.

The "Mental Age" trend went viral earlier this month

The "mental age" quiz is a recent trend rising from the video-sharing platform. TikTok took part in the trend to find out their mental age, which is said to be different than one's chronological age. This means a 20-year-old person can have the mental age and thought process of a 12-year-old.

The quiz is available on arealme.com/mental/en/and requires users to agree or disagree with statements by selecting "Yes," "No," or "Neither." Sometimes, the options can also be rephrased to "True," "False," and "Neither."

Like the "What is your weakness," creators take a screenshot of the answer and upload it to their TikTok accounts with a musical background.

According to the official website of the test, the definition for the term "Mental age" is:

"For the purpose of this test, we define Mental Age as a measure of a person's psychological abilities in comparison to the number of years it takes for an average child to reach the same level. For example, if your mental age is 10, regardless of your actual chronological age, you are mentally similar to a 10-year-old."

It was first created in Japan, after which it was translated into 32 languages. Google Analytics reports suggest that more than 27,292,000 people from over 156 countries have taken the test.

However, like all other online games and quizzes, this should be treated like a fun game and should not be taken as professional advice.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far