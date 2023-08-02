"Whatever's going to make them both happy" - Cynthia Bailey gives marriage advice to Kyle Richards

RHOA star Cynthia Bailey recently gave some marriage wisdom to Kyle Richards, who is having difficulties in her relationship with her husband, Mauricio Umansky.

Cynthia and RHOBH cast member Kyle were co-stars in the Ultimate Girls Trip show. While attending Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon, Cynthia told E! News that she always "roots" for other’s marriages "to work."

“I adore Kyle. I adore Mauricio. I think that they have, from what I can tell, an amazing relationship, a beautiful family…But I feel like at the end of the day, whatever's going to make them both happy is what I support,” she said.

After encouraging them to work it out, the model said that if it does not "bring you peace and happiness," then the couple should have a real separation conversation. Cynthia previously said that Richards was "going to be fine" shortly after the news of separation came, which was quickly debunked by the couple.

Cynthia Bailey told Page Six at the time:

"I’m the kind of person, when people are going through things, I kind of try to respect their space and when I see [Kyle] it’s like, ‘Hey, I’m here for you, whenever you need me."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are trying hard to make their marriage work. Cynthia, on the other hand, got divorced from Mike Hill last year due to their "lack of friendship."

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's marriage problems

People reported on July 3, 2023, that Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who got married in 1996, had gotten divorced. The source claimed that the couple was living under the same roof for their three children and was figuring out their future.

Richards has been a cast member of RHOBH since 2010, so the news caught fire everywhere. The couple quickly wrote a joint statement, revealing they were not divorced but just had a rough year.

Richards explained later on:

"It would be nice to be able to work through issues in your life without everybody kind of watching and weighing in on it, but when that article came out we didn't really have the choice, so that's why we wrote that on our Instagram and posted that."

She felt that everyone assumed so because she was not wearing her ring one day, which she explained was because she was "lifting weights" in the gym.

Soon after that, Kyle denied reports that she was dating her "good friend," Morgan Wade, by talking directly to the paparazzi. When they asked her about their matching tattoos, Kyle claimed:

“(She is) not the only one I have a matching tattoo with.”

Richards and Umansky have previously stated that there has been "no wrongdoing" on anyone’s part. In an episode of What's In My Bag with Kyle Richards, the Bravo celebrity recently opened up about the impact of false reports about her life, saying:

"I’m actually holding up right now really really well… two weeks ago not so much… Everyone was coming to us asking what’s wrong. That was very overwhelming."

The couple has three daughters: Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15.

This storyline will be featured in the next season of RHOBH, which will premiere late this year.