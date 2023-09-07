When did Barbara “Babs” Thore pass away? My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11 premiere features emotional funeral

Barbara Thore, aka Babs, a beloved figure on the reality TV show My Big Fat Fabulous Life, passed away on December 7, 2022. The news has left fans and family heartbroken, especially her daughter Whitney Way Thore, who shared the news on Instagram. Barbara died at 10.32 pm, a time that holds special significance for the family as it coincides with Whitney's birth time in 1984.

The premiere of TLC's My Big Fat Fabulous Life season 11 took an emotional turn as it featured Babs' funeral, capturing the raw emotions of the family and the fans alike. Whitney posted a touching tribute to her mother, describing her as the family's greatest gift. The tribute also highlighted Barbara's southern charm, wit, and beauty, qualities that made her a fan favorite.

A tearful farewell to Babs on the new My Big Fat Fabulous Life season

The 11th season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life returned on September 4, 2023, featuring an emotional memorial service for Barbara "Babs" Thore. The episode captured the family's grief, most notably in the face of her husband, Glenn.

Whitney Thore, Barbara's daughter and the show's main star, had previously announced her mother's death on December 8, 2022, through a heartfelt Instagram post.

“My mother died last night just as the credits rolled on her favorite movie. Dad, Hunter, and I held her as she took her last breaths. It was 10:32pm, the same exact time she brought me into this world almost forty years ago…”

The premiere served as a collective moment of mourning for the family, the show, and its community of fans. Moreover, the season premiere was a significant departure from the show's usual tone, focusing on the memorial service for Barbara. The episode captured the raw emotions of the family as they said their final goodbyes.

Whitney shared a poignant message on Instagram, revealing that her mother passed away at 10.32 pm, the exact time Whitney was born was nearly 40 years ago.

The episode struck a chord with fans, who took to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Barbara. Her sense of humor and ability to make everyone feel comfortable had made her a fan favorite. The premiere became a platform for fans to collectively mourn a woman who had become an integral part of their lives through the show.

Expand Tweet

Barbara's cause of death was cerebral amyloid angiopathy, a condition affecting the brain's blood vessels. This condition can lead to severe complications like dementia, seizures, and brain bleeding. Barbara had been diagnosed a long time ago and had suffered multiple strokes in recent years, including one just weeks before her death.

Celebrating the life and legacy of Barbara Thore

Barbara Thore was born on June 22, 1946, and she lived a life that was as vibrant as her personality. Barbara had been a part of My Big Fat Fabulous Life since its first season, and her appearances were always met with enthusiasm from fans. Her relationship with her daughter Whitney was one of the show's highlights, providing both comedic and emotional moments that resonated with viewers.

As viewers continue to tune into My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the absence of Barbara's vibrant personality will be keenly felt. Still, her spirit will undoubtedly live on in the memories and stories she leaves behind.