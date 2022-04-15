When Billie met Lisa: Release date and all about the new Simpsons short set to star Billie Eilish

Grammy winner Billie Eilish is set to appear in an upcoming short of The Simpsons titled When Billie Met Lisa for Disney Plus. The Bad Guy singer took to social media to make the announcement.

Billie Eilish also said that her brother Finneas will appear in the episode, which will air in April 2022. The sibling duo recently won a Grammy for Best Original Song category for James Bond’s No Time To Die.

According to Variety, in the upcoming episode of The Simpsons, Lisa Simpson is searching for a quiet place to practice the saxophone when suddenly Billie Eilish and Finneas discover her and invite her to Billie’s studio for a jam session.

Finneas tweeted about the episode, calling it his bucket list.

Fans react to Billie Eilish's upcoming episode in The Simpsons

This is not the first time since The Simpsons have featured music artists, with The Weeknd being the most recent. Some fans took to Twitter to express their excitement about Billie Eilish's upcoming episode on The Simpsons.

The Simpsons featured Bad Bunny in Springfield last year for his music video Te Deseo Mejor. Other music artists that have appeared on the show are Paul McCartney, Cyndi Lauper, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and Bad Bunny. The Simpsons have also featured Star Wars and Loki in their shorts titled The Force Awakens and The Good, the Bart and The Loki.

In 2012, American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga was also featured on an episode of The Simpsons. The episode shows the residents of Springfield who are in a state of depression, Lisa being the most depressed. In the episode, Lady Gaga goes out of her way to teach Lisa the meaning of happiness.

Billie Eilish set to headline the Coachella Music Festival

The Simpsons episode will coincide with Billie Eilish’s performance at Coachella on April 16 and 23. She is the youngest artist to headline the Coachella arts and music festival. Other headliners for the Coachella festival include The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia.

Billie Eilish has also collaborated with Nike to release a new pair of Nike Air Force 1s and a line of apparel. The collection will be released on her store website on April 25 and the Nike app SNKRS on April 24.

Bille Eilish accomplishments

Coming to her accomplishments, Bille Eilish is halfway through her EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). The 20-year-old singer has also become the first artist born in the 21st century to win an Oscar.

Previously, Markéta Irglová bagged an Oscar in 2008 in the Best Original Song category for Falling Slowly when she was 19.

However, Billie Elish and Finneas are the first American songwriters to win Best Original Song for a Bond theme. She also became the youngest recipient of the Golden Globes for No Time To Die.

