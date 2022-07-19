“When can I get this on vinyl”: Britney Spears posts cover of Baby One More Time on Instagram, sends fans into a frenzy

Britney Spears recently sent her fans into a tizzy after publicly singing her first hit, Baby One More Time.

On July 16, Spears took to Instagram to share a video that had her crooning an acoustic version of the iconic song, marking a stark departure from what the original 1998 release sounded like.

As per the caption on her post, the video was shot on her phone while she was doing laundry:

"This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes… I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long … and here’s me playing at my house with a different version of “Baby”

Fans of the singer were delighted with the unexpected video and flocked to Twitter to rain love over the new, "revamped" version, with some even wondering when they could get the track on vinyl.

In the caption on her Instagram post, Spears also revealed how her requests for a different version of the song had been denied, and claimed that it had made her feel embarrassed. She also went on to say that the whole experience had "ruined it for me."

Fans gush over Britney Spears' acoustic version of Baby One More Time

Ever since the video was posted, netizens have been unable to contain their excitement and showered praise on the singer's acoustic performance.

While some found this version to be better than the older one, others could not seem to be able to reign in their joy at seeing their favorite singer return to her first hit, decades after it was released.

Baby One More Time topped the chart in 22 countries, raked in 734 million views after YouTube release

The famous song, which has become the talk of the town all over again, was Britney Spears' first hit, and boasts more than a million minutes of radio play. Topping the charts in more than 22 countries, it continues to be one of her best-selling singles even today.

Having been released way back in 1998, Spears was only 17 years old when the song was shot. The lyrics, written by Martin Max, are from the perspective of a young girl whose boyfriend left her. The accompanying music video features Britney in uniform and portrays her as a school girl.

Despite getting a YouTube release more than 10 years after it was first dropped, the iconic song still has over 734 million views.

After Baby One More Time, Britney delivered back-to-back hits, cementing her as one of the top American singers of all time.

Britney Spears got married to her longtime beau Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022 in a dreamy ceremony. After dating each other for more than five years, Sam proposed to Britney in September 2021.

