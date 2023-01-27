When is Casa Bonita reopening? Job application notice spark hilarious reactions online

After extensive renovations, Mexican restaurant Casa Bonita is reopening in Lakewood, Colorado. Its job application notice, however, has sparked hilarious reactions online.

On Friday, January 27, the official Twitter handle of the restaurant posted a 55-second video that featured Executive Chef Dana “Loca” Rodriguez and Governor of Colorado Jared Polis announcing over 550 job openings at the popular landmark.

Casa Bonita @CasaBonita Casa Bonita is now hiring! Executive Chef Dana “Loca” Rodriguez and @GovOfCO announce 500 new jobs ahead of the grand reopening. Positions are available throughout the restaurant. Apply now at CasaBonitaJobs.com Casa Bonita is now hiring! Executive Chef Dana “Loca” Rodriguez and @GovOfCO announce 500 new jobs ahead of the grand reopening. Positions are available throughout the restaurant. Apply now at CasaBonitaJobs.com https://t.co/McAjTjEMN0

The restaurant, which will reopen in May 2023, has opened up jobs for servers, bartenders, cashiers, entertainers, cliff divers, etc.

The famed Mexican restaurant was also featured in the animated television series South Park's seventh season's 11th episode, aired on November 12, 2003.

Twitter reacts to Casa Bonita's job application notice

Casa Bonita @CasaBonita Casa Bonita is grand reopening in May 2023! Tag someone you want to take to @CasaBonita Casa Bonita is grand reopening in May 2023! Tag someone you want to take to @CasaBonita https://t.co/FnRmxvj80M

After the news that Casa Bonita is reopening and hiring went viral online, South Park fans were left excited and reacted to it in a hilarious manner. Several fans shared their excitement by sharing GIFs from South Park, with one even stating that if Governor Polis does not become a diver at the location, the user will move to New Mexico.

One user even shared their potential job application by uploading a video of them diving for the position of a diver at the restaurant.

🇨🇦x519MaLoNeYx🇨🇦 @519Maloney @CasaBonita @GovofCO I’m in!! I can’t dive or swim but I sure as hell can fall and float repeatedly @CasaBonita @GovofCO I’m in!! I can’t dive or swim but I sure as hell can fall and float repeatedly

UsuallyAnnoyed @GerryLikesTacos @CasaBonita @GovofCO I’ll do it, but I have to get paid in new South Park episodes @CasaBonita @GovofCO I’ll do it, but I have to get paid in new South Park episodes

Even Elon Musk chimed in to celebrate the news of Casa Bonita reopening in May. He tweeted:

Casa Bonita shut down at the onset of COVID-19

As per a news release, officials from Casa Bonita require 150 kitchen team members, 140 servers, 40 bartenders, 40 cashiers, 30 entertainers, etc., starting January 2023. The descriptions and job applications are available on their official website casabonitajobs.com.

The famed landmark, based in Lakewood, Colorado, is a 48-year-old restaurant and is one of the most beloved sites by Coloradans. It is known for roaming mariachi bands, sopapillas, and cliff divers.

While some jobs require immediate joining, others will begin in the coming weeks and months. The release read:

"We're looking for the most motivated, energetic, committed, and creative people to join our team."

The Lakewood landmark was closed at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic with no reopening date announced. However, on December 22, 2022, it was announced that the restaurant will be up and running from May 2023.

The creators of the popular TV show South Park Trey Parker and Matt Stone, along with Chef Dana Rodriguez, announced the news of the restaurant's reopening via a YouTube video. Parker said:

“I saw a thing in the news about what Coloradans want for Christmas and besides a new football team and fresh snow, they said they want an opening date for Casa Bonita, so guess what.”

To this, Stone and Rodriguez responded:

“We got an opening day.”

In 2021, Stone and Parker announced that they had purchased the restaurant's location. It had since been closed for renovations.

