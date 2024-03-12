When is the Fallout series coming to Amazon Prime Video? Streaming details explored 

Amazon Prime Video dropped the much-awaited trailer for the Fallout series on March 7, 2024. The upcoming series is based on a video game of the same name. At the time of publishing this article, the trailer garnered 17 million views since its release.

Along with the trailer, Prime Video also shared streaming details for Fallout. Fans would be pleased to know that the show would be bracing their screens earlier than they had anticipated.

The Fallout series is going to premiere on April 11, 2024. All eight episodes of the series will be available for streaming on the platform on the same day.

When can you watch the Fallout series on Amazon Prime Video?

As stated by the streaming giant, Fallout series will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2024. Earlier, the show was supposed to be out on April 12, 2024. But, much to the surprise of fans, the makers decided to bring the release date for the show a day closer.

Fallout series is going to have eight episodes in total. And, all eight episodes of the show are slated to be premiere on the same day. The series will be available in more than 240 countries and regions around the world.

As of now, Amazon Prime Video has not revealed any details regarding the titles of the eight episodes. This has kept the fans of the game guessing as to what the makers of the series will have in store for them.

What is the Fallout series all about?

On Amazon Prime Video, the official synopsis for Fallout mentions that the series is "based on one of the greatest video game series of all time." The description further reads:

"Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. 200 years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind — and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird and highly violent universe waiting for them."

The show stars Ella Purnell as the titular character Lucy, who must go to extreme lengths to survive in the new world. It also features Aaron Moten, Walton Goggins, and Kyle MacLachlan in significant roles.

An interesting addition to the show is a character called CX404. Although not much is known about CX404 at present, fans anticipate that the tail-wagging character is going to be an ally for the characters trapped in the post-apocalyptic world.

Amazon Prime Video's Fallout is going to premiere on the platform on April 11, 2024.