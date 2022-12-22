When did Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann start dating? Reality TV couple recently celebrated their relationship anniversary

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann recently celebrated their first relationship anniversary by going off the grid. They both shared photos and videos from a trip to snowy Colorado on their Instagram Stories. They marked one year of being together by staying in a mountain-side cabin.

(Image via gianninagibelli/Instagram stories)

The trip was a surprise from Blake Horstmann to his girlfriend of one year. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June after announcing their love for each other in a series of posts. They decided to share their relationship with the world after their show, All Star Shore, premiered on Paramount+.

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann start dating in 2021

Giannina Gibelli and The Bachelorette’s Blake Horstmann sparked dating rumors after meeting on the new Paramount+ crossover show, All Star Shore, in 2021. The couple confirmed their relationship in July 2022.

The Love is Blind alum opened up about how her relationship with Blake developed on the reality TV series in a June interview with People. She told the outlet that they weren't shy about expressing their feelings to one another and how comfortable they were with each other.

She said that during the show, people told them to "Get a room" as the latter missed their partners, boyfriends and husbands. Giannina added that people told the two of them that they made the others jealous.

She even said that by the end of the show, people might be annoyed with the two of them but that they were in bliss. Gibelli added that the couple was in their honeymoon period at the time and:

"So ... I really don't care."

Last month, Giannina revealed that she had moved into Horstmann's house in Colorado after Blake officialy asked her to move in with him. For the surprise, Blake wrote asked her if she would move in with him on snow in his front yard. In an Instagram post, Gibelli said that she happily accepted it and made a snow angel in the yard.

Blake appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette in 2018 and finished as the runner-up. However, he made headlines during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise after his pre-show hook-ups with Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes came to light on the beach. He did not regret it and didn't apologize for the same.

Giannina, for her part, appeared on Love Is Blind in 2018 and ultimately got engaged to Damian Powers, but the pair parted ways on their wedding day. The former couple gave their relationship a second chance after the cameras stopped rolling.

However, the pair parted ways in 2021 after Damian was accused of cheating on her with Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago, which he denied. At the time, she told Entertainment Tonight that she and Damian hadn't dated for a while and that she had moved on from him.

Gibelli added that she felt "really really good" after the break up and that she was in an incredibly good place in her life.

In January 2022, social media users noticed Blake and Giannina posting photos from the same location after they appeared to ring in the new year together. In March, Giannina responded to a fan who inquired about her photos from the trip. She said that she couldn't officially post about Blake at the time as they had done a project together and that details about the same hadn't been announced.

The reality star then publicly addressed her romance with Blake for the first time after news of All Star Shore officially broke.

The two have now recently celebrated one year of togetherness as a couple by dipping in the natural hot springs and popping some champagne to celebrate their milestone.

