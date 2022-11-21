Are Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann still together? All Star Shore couple’s relationship timeline explored

All Star Shore couple Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann are still going strong, and as the couple approach their first anniversary, they decided to take a massive leap in their relationship.

All Star Shore Giannina has "officially" moved into boyfriend Blake’s Colorado home. In an Instagram video on Sunday, November 20, Blake said:

“Alright, so this morning I’m going to surprise G and officially ask her to move in with me.”

All Star Shore Blake spelled out “Will You Move In With Me?” in the snow and wanted Giannina to reply by making a snow angel in the yard. Giannina eventually said yes and sealed the deal with a kiss.

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann met on All Star Shore

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann first met while filming Paramount+’s All-Star Shore. The couple had to keep their romance low-key until All Star Shore aired earlier this year. Blake told Us Weekly:

“We had to first keep basically six months of our relationship private, so that was fun in a sense because we didn’t have the public pressure, we didn’t have all the eyes on us, we could just kind of be ourselves. But it was hard too, because it’s never fun to hide the person you love.”

He also added that he had been in the “public eye for four years” but it was the “first time” that he had “dated somebody in public.”

The aspiring DJ Blake rose to fame as a suitor on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette. While the 32-year-old was sent home during the finale, he then went on to appear on back-to-back seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.

After finishing as the runner-up on the 2018 season, Blake came under fire during Bachelor in Paradise season 6 for his pre-show hookups with Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

As the 2019 season was airing, Blake took to Instagram to share his text messages with Caelynn. Reflecting on the drama, he told Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast in 2021:

“I don’t regret it. I’ll never really apologize for that. I’m never gonna regret [or] apologize for defending myself.”

Giannina, for her part, got engaged to Damian Powers during Love Is Blind season 1. Despite Damian calling off their wedding during the finale, they dated on and off until 2021.

The former couple called it quits in August 2021 after Damian was accused of cheating on her with Too Hot to Handle’s Francesca Farago. Damian, however, denied the allegations. Speaking about her break-up, Giannina told Entertainment Tonight at the time:

“Me and Damian haven’t been dating for a couple of months now. I’ve moved on. I feel really, really good. I’m definitely at a really good place in my life.”

Gibelli and Blake then started dating while filming for All Star Shore, but had to keep their relationship under wraps until the announcement of the show. Gibelli finally went public with her relationship with Blake in June after the news of All Star Shore officially broke. She told E! News:

"I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn't know who he was. He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big smile at me and that's how I met him right on the beach.”

Addressing his relationship with Gibelli, All Star Shore star Blake revealed during a July 13 appearance on the How Men Think podcast:

“Fortunately, I did meet Giannina pretty quickly and right away we kind of hit it off, and I’m so glad we did … I’m incredibly happy right now.”

The All Star Shore couple, however, were initially taking things slow due to their past relationships, but they are going strong and hope to continue to do so moving forward as well.

