When did Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols get married? The Challenge stars’ relationship timeline explored as they became parents for second time

The Challenge alumni couple Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols welcomed their second child, a daughter named Liliana Marie, this Tuesday, December 27, at 5.47 am local time. Jenna shared the news via an Instagram post, with multiple photos of her newborn, stating that she weighed 7lbs. and 4oz. at birth.

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols got married in Michigan on March 13, 2021, in an intimate ceremony due to the pandemic. They then hosted a grand wedding ceremony for their family and friends on April 2, 2022.

The couple also have a 15-months-old son named Anthony Joseph, who was involved in Jenna’s second pregnancy announcement in June 2022.

In an interview with E! News, Jenna shared that she was excited to have “a mini me,” so that they can do "girl things" together, adding:

"I am honestly looking forward to dressing her up in the most obnoxious bows and outfits."

Zach also shared multiple photos of Liliana on Instagram on Wednesday, December 28, which included one photo of him holding the baby and another one of the happy parents in the hospital.

Jenna Compono and Zach Nichols' relationship timeline explored

Jenna and Zach met each other in 2014 while competing on MTV’s The Challenge: Battle Of The Exes ll season 26. At the time Jenna was in the competition with Jay Mitchell while Zach was in a team with Jonna Mannion. The two were seen kissing each other multiple times on the show, with contestant Sarah Rice even calling them "Ken and Barbie."

The two dated for a year before Jenna joined The Challenge: Rivals 3 cast and Zach began ignoring her, even calling her by the wrong name on the phone. At the reunion, the former revealed that she had broken up with him after he cheated on her.

In 2017, the pair reconnected with each other on the set of The Challenge: Invasion of Champions and got back together, only to break up for the second time. They then became friends and were seen together on the Champs Vs. Stars show.

The duo rekindled their relationship on the set of The Challenge: Champs Vs. Stars, only to accuse each other of cheating on one another. In December 2019, the pair decided to forget their past and Zach Nichols organized a Christmas-themed proposal for Jenna Compono, who said yes.

They wanted to get married in February of 2021 but had to reschedule due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Jenna said in an interview:

"Realistically, we don't know how the world is going to be next year, so our wedding isn't even promised. We didn't want to put our life on hold any longer for something that isn't promised."

They married in March 2021 in Michigan in a private ceremony. Their first son Anthony was born on September 2, 2021 at 08.52 pm.

On April 2, 2022, the pair had a huge wedding ceremony in New York in front of their family, friends and their 6 months old son. They then celebrated their reception party at the Sand Castle.

Zach Nichols and Jenna Compono live together in Brighton, Michigan.

