When did Jessica Batten and Benjamin McGrath tie the knot? Love is Blind alum welcomes first baby with husband

Love is Blind alum Jessica Batten shared a milestone with fans recently. The model and actor who took part in the first season of the original dating reality series got engaged to Mark Cuevas in the pods. However, she left him at the altar and met Benjamin McGrath in March 2020, and they tied the knot in September 2022.

After announcing their pregnancy in January 2023, the pair recently took to Instagram to share the news of their son, Dax, who was born on June 9, 2023. Many of Jessica’s former cast members took to the post to congratulate the couple, including Jelly Chase, who wrote that the baby is "so perfect" and congratulated the couple on becoming parents.

Jessica Batten and Benjamin McGrath started dating in 2020

Love is Blind alum Jessica Batten met his husband, Benjamin McGrath, just before Los Angeles shut down due to the pandemic in 2020 after he slid into her DMs. The two went out one night, followed by a bike ride the next morning on March 14, and "the rest was history."

In a conversation with Refinery29 in 2021, she said that when he contacted her on Instagram, which was such a tough place for her, he handed it off to a friend of hers. She stated that her relationship was amazing, and the two got engaged a year after dating in September 2021.

The Love is Blind season 1 alum and McGrath further opened up about their relationship post-engagement while in conversation with Us Weekly, where she told the publication that the proposal was a total surprise to her. She added that since he never wanted to discuss getting married, she thought they were quite far from getting married.

McGarth said that he knew he was going to spend the rest of his life with the reality star after seeing her bond with his children from a previous marriage.

"Just seeing her with the kids felt like family. It just was natural. That was the biggest thing," he said.

The two got married at the historic Santa Barbara courthouse in an intimate ceremony with only four guests. However, they plan on having a big ceremony in 2024.

At the wedding, the Love is Blind season 1 cast member wore a lace dress from Reen Acra’s 2023 Spring Collection, while McGrath wore a tan Italian suit with loafers.

The two broke the news of their pregnancy in January 2023 on Instagram with a picture of the two of them, and she wrote, "New Year, Same Me, New Mom."

"Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023. We’re excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June," she added.

The Netflix dating reality show that is based on the notion of falling in love without seeing one another is set to return with season 5 in September 2023.

