When did Kim Wolfe participate on Survivor? Meet the host of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? 

Kim Wolfe, Survivor season 24 winner, is all set to make a comeback as the host of the HGTV series, Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? CBS Survivor winner Kim Wolfe knows a thing or two about thriving in the wild and is also well aware of how to marvelously renovate homes.

Kim Wolfe, formerly known as Kim Spradlin, has come a long way since her victory on Survivor. The reality TV star and interior designer rose to fame when she joined and won season 24 of Survivor: One World in 2011. Her victory not only earned her the title of sole winner but also a grand prize of $1 million.

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? host Kim Wolfe is a mom of three

Kim Wolfe, the previous winner of CBS Survivor, is set to make a comeback in eight new hour-long episodes of the show Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?

As a talented designer, home renovator, and a busy mother of three based in San Antonio, Kim captured the attention of 15.2 million viewers during the first season of the show. She uses her determination and resourcefulness to rescue homeowners plagued by major buyer’s remorse.

After her memorable experience on Survivor, she realized her love for interior design and decided to pursue it as a career. With her winnings, Kim and her husband bought their first house, a 1940s home that required extensive restoration. This project served as her first foray into the world of construction and design.

In an interview with HGTV, Kim shared her happy journey into interior design, stating,

"He [my husband] was like, ‘How about you do this professionally and stop making our family move every time you want to try a new tile? And so that was really kind of the birth of this as a career for me."

Fast forward to 2022, Kim Wolfe became the star of the HGTV series Why The Heck Did I Buy This House? where Kim uses her expert skills to transform lackluster spaces and help owners fall in love with their homes again.

Kim's husband, Bryan Wolfe, has been a constant source of support throughout her career. Not only did he encourage her to pursue interior design, but he also became her business partner when she was tapped to host Why The Heck Did I Buy This House?

In addition to her successful career as a designer, Kim Wolfe is also a loving mother. She and Bryan have three children together named Michael Thomas, August Jane, and Walt. In an Instagram post, Kim expressed her joy and love for her children, stating,

"They surprise me a lot by being funnier, deeper, or more compassionate than I expect. I feel like just yesterday I was covered in spit up, with my double bob, and a dream of better days to come."

While Kim Wolfe's participation in Survivor brought her initial fame. In 2020, she came back to Survivor on an episode of the show's season 40, titled Winners at War, where she competed against other past winners. She finished ninth.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kim humbly discussed her success on Survivor, stating,

"I also feel like people give me too much credit. I’ve been saying that from the beginning. I just went out there like anybody else hoping not to go home first and kept looking up thinking, God, this is going really well."

Kim Wolfe's journey from a Survivor contestant to an accomplished interior designer and television host has inspired many.

Watch her transform homes in the upcoming season of Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? season 2, which airs on HFTV this June 13.

Poll : 0 votes