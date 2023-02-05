When did Kit Harington and Rose Leslie get married? Relationship explored as couple set to welcome second child together

English actor Kit Harington announced that he and his wife, Rose Leslie, are expecting their second child together.

While appearing on the February 3 episode of The Jimmy Falon Show, the 36-year-old star revealed that his son is "about to get the shock of his life."

He said:

"Which is that he's about to get a brother or sister."

Harington and Leslie are already parents to a two-year-old son. Adding to his statements, Kit Harington then pointed out how his mindset is different compared to when the couple was expecting their first child together.

He said:

"I'm terrified. You know, with the first baby you're like walking on clouds and dancing through fields of daisies for nine months — well, the man is anyway. But this time, the reality check comes much shorter. You get practical real quick."

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie tied the knot in 2018

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie knew each other long before they starred together in HBO's drama series, Game of Thrones. They shot for the second season of the series in October 2011, where he played the role of Jon Snow and she played Ygritte.

While speaking to People Magazine, Rose said:

"We had known each other before we started working together on Game of Thrones. It was always such a privilege to be working opposite him and such a blessing that we get on in real life because it made our characters more believable."

Harington told L'Uomo Vogue that the couple fell in love while shooting the second season of Game of Thrones in Iceland.

He stated:

"The three weeks in Iceland when we were shooting the second season. Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love. If you're already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love."

The duo confirmed their romance in August 2012 when they were spotted having dinner together in London. A year later, they briefly called it quits but reconciled within three months of separation.

At the time, an insider told Us Magazine:

“It’s casual right now and they're having fun. They're not moving in together or anything like that yet."

After keeping their romance private for a few years, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie made their red carpet debut at the Olivier Awards in April 2016. More than a year later, in September 2017, the duo announced their engagement, shortly after moving in together.

In June 2018, they tied the knot at Kirkton of Rayne church in Scotland amidst other Game of Thrones costars including Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Emilia Clarke.

The duo became parents to a baby boy in February 2021 after announcing their pregnancy in September of the previous year.

