When did Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk tie the knot? BiP couple welcomes baby no. 2

Bachelor in Paradise (BiP) former couple Raven Gates and Adam Gottschalk have become parents once again. Both of the celebrities appeared on Bachelor Nation, as Raven was a contestant in season 21 of the male-centric show while Adam appeared in season 13 of The Bachelorette.

They met each other while on Bachelor in Paradise season 4 in 2017 and tied the knot on April 16, 2021. They welcomed their first son, Gates Zev Gottschalk, in January 2022 and recently took to social media to announce the addition of a new member to their family.

On Sunday, July 23, 2023, Raven announced on social media that they were very close to welcoming baby no. 2. Shortly after, she posted snippets of herself and Adam with their newborn on her Instagram.

BiP season 4 couple Raven and Adam’s relationship explored

Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates, who previously appeared on different shows of Bachelor Nation, returned to the franchise as part of Bachelor in Paraside (BiP) season 4 in 2017. While their connection was strong and genuine, Adam didn’t plan anything during the finale of the show as they were living in different cities at the time. They wanted to see whether they could make it work before the show.

The couple continued to date and get to know each other more, and in January 2019, they appeared on the Off the Vine podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe where Raven opened up about their relationship while on BiP. Raven said:

"When I was on BiP, he would take me into the ocean and say some dirty sh*t to me. We get into the fantasy suite and he did the d*mn thing. That’s when I was pretty d*mn sure,” she said.

Four months after the podcast, in May 2019, The Bachelor alum Adam proposed to Raven and announced their engagement on social media. While they were initially set to get married a year later in May 2020, they had to postpone the nuptials due to Covid.

A year later, in April 2021, the BiP couple tied the knot in Dallas, Texas, followed by their honeymoon in Hawaii. Two months after the wedding, while in conversation with Us Magazine, the couple opened up about their future plans and stated that they were working on a family and said that they wanted two or three children. A month after that, they posted on social media that they were going to be parents in January 2022.

They welcomed Gates into their lives through an emergent C-section. Three months later, they spoke about being in therapy during an appearance on Click Baith with Bachelor Nation. The BiP female alum stated that they had done every sort of therapy that one could think of. Raven opened up saying:

"Not because we needed it. We did it preventatively. We come fro two different backgrounds. We’re two different religions. He’s from California. He was raised differently. I’m from the South. I was raised with just my momma, and he was raised with a whole crew of people," she said.

BiP alums Raven and Adam welcome baby no. 2 (Image via Instagram/@ravennicolegates)

A year after welcoming Gates into the world, they announced that they were expecting another baby. In July 2023, the couple welcomed baby no. 2. Adam took to social media to announce that he had just finished watching his first C-section and that it wasn’t as bad as he thought it was going to be.

BiP is set to return to screens with season 9 during the fall of 2023.