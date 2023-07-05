When did RHOC star Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge break up? Relationship explored as ex-fiance leaks drunk voice note 

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge are still making headlines together but for the wrong reasons. The breakup between Vicki Gunvalson and Steve Lodge was announced on social media in September 2021. Vicki wrote the following on Instagram as she shared the news:

"There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions. I wish him the best life has to offer and to be happy, and he has wished the same for me."

In contrast, Steve claimed that the breakup occurred in December 2020, which came out after Vicki Gunvalson accused Steve of cheating on her. At the time, Tamra posted a mirror selfie with the caption:

"GET OUT OF BED @vickigunvalson and let’s go whoop it up. I hate to see you so sad. No one is worth it girl. Especially after what you allegedly found out last night.”

In response, fans started commenting about Vicki and Steve, especially since the breakup happened a few weeks ago. Vicki replied to one of the fans' comments by saying:

"He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be. No Christian man would do what he’s done.”

Even though the pair split two years ago, Steve recently leaked some "drunk voicemails" he received from Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge.

Steve Lodge was allegedly drunk called by Shannon Beador, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge

Steve gave an interview to The U.S. Sun on July 3, 2023, where he discussed the drunk voicemails he received from the Real Housewives of Orange County cast members. He also mentioned that he wanted Vicki Gunvalson to leave him and his current wife, Janis Carlson, with whom he got married on April 10, 2022. He shared during the interview:

“I want to be left alone. Leave my wife and I alone. I would hope she would please get on with her life and stop talking about or trying to contact me and my wife.”

Steve Lodge also mentioned he received the call in May, and during that time, he got one from Shannon Beador's number. He added that the stars sounded drunk on their voicemails. Apparently, Vicki accused Steve Lodge of cheating on her in the voicemails he leaked.

Her statement mentioned that Steve Lodge and Janis Carlson were dating while she was in a relationship with Steve. She also added that Steve told Janis Carlson that Vicki was only a friend during their time together. As Vicki Gunvalson continued, she said:

“You were sleeping next to me, living in my house for free and my condo, and doing everything with me. I went to Sacramento with you to help you with (inaudible)… In any event, he was doing it with her while he was sleeping next to me. That means he used me!”

Following this leaked voicemail going viral and Steve calling this incident "harassment," Vicki denied Steve's claims and explained that it was not harassment. Currently, Vicki is in a relationship with Michael Smith, who is in the real estate business.

Moreover, fans can watch all the latest episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17 on Bravo.

