When did Sean Penn and Leila George get married? Inside their relationship as couple file for divorce

On Friday, April 22, Sean Penn and Leila George finalized their divorce after being together for around five years. The Australian actress filed for divorce in October 2021 after being married to the Oscar-winning Milk star for just over a year.

As per court documents obtained by TMZ, the reason cited in their divorce was "irreconcilable differences." Meanwhile, PEOPLE magazine reported that neither of the two is seeking spousal support.

Penn (61) reportedly started dating the 30-year-old Australian actress Leila George (daughter of Vincent D'Onofrio) in 2016. The former couple then married in 2020 after four years of dating.

Exploring the relationship timeline of Sean Penn and Leila George

According to DailyMail, George and Penn met on the set of the 2016 drama The Last Face, which was directed by the 61-year-old actor himself. The two reportedly started dating following their interaction during the movie's production.

Before meeting Leila George, Sean Penn was in a relationship with Robin Wright for almost 20 years and was married to her for 14 years till 2010. Prior to Wright, the actor was married to Madonna for four years till 1989.

Penn reportedly tied the knot with Leila George in a private ceremony on July 30, 2020, at their residential home amid the pandemic. However, fifteen months later, Leila filed for divorce.

What did Sean Penn say about his split with Leila George?

Earlier this month, Penn revealed that he still loved his then-estranged wife, Leila George. The actor also took the blame for being the cause of their split after around five years of being together. While speaking to Hollywood Authentic, Penn said:

"There's a woman who I'm so in love with, Leila George, who I only see on a day-to-day basis now, because I f***ked up the marriage."

The California native also disclosed that he was very neglectful in his marriage with George. He added that he did not cheat on his ex-wife. However, Penn admitted that he prioritized things like his vice of alcohol over George at times, which might have been one of the causes behind his split.

Sean Penn said:

"[I] allowed myself to think that my place in so many other things was so important, and that included my place in being totally depressed and driven to alcohol and Ambien at 11 o'clock in the morning, by watching the news, by watching the Trump era, by watching it and just despairing."

In his explanation, he cited that his habit of stressing about current events and drinking might have been the reason behind their fallout.

