When did the Smokehouse Creek Fire break out in Texas? Rapidly growing out-of-control blaze across the state’s panhandle prompts evacuation

The Smokehouse Creek Fire started in the Texas panhandle has now gone out of control as authorities are now evacuating residents from their houses. The fire that started on Monday evening, February 26, 2024, near Stinnett, which is 60 miles away from Amarillo has not spread to an area of 250,000 acres as of this writing.

The Texas authorities have claimed that this fire was started due to tall grass that had dried up due to the weather. CNN also reported that the fire remains 0% contained and hence, evacuation has now been ordered in parts of Hemphill and Roberts counties.

The Moore County Emergency Management Coordinator, Tommy Brooks informed that more than 100 people can be affected due to the order of evacuating the areas.

On the other hand, many firefighters are already deployed in the area to contain the Smokehouse Creek Fire in Texas. The authorities have also informed about highway 60/83 being shut down.

Moreover, the Sheriff’s office has also instructed the residents evacuating the place to move to the gym area at Canadian High School for the time being, as per The Texas Tribune.

“We don’t need another Maui”: Netizens left concerned as Texas authorities suspect the possibility of fire changing its direction

As the Smokehouse Creek Fire left Texas authorities concerned, the weather department claimed the change in wind direction had added to the tensions of the government. As the wind continues to blow at the speed of 65 miles per hour, the Texas weather department has issued a notice to authorities stating how the wind direction is likely to change.

This change in the wind direction can result in the spread of fire in other regions too. CNN also reported how more than 1,00,000 acres of land was burned in the Smokehouse Creek Fire, 30,000 acres in the Grape Vine Creek Fire and 8,000 acres in the Windy Deuce Fire. Apart from this, more than 11 million people around Texas are also in the red-flagged area.

As an X account, @rawsalerts spoke about the fire incident, masses shared their reactions as they were left concerned and remembered the Maui fires which left the country destroyed in 2023.

Social media users concerned as uncontrollable wildfire breaks out in some parts of the USA. (Image via @rawsalerts/ X)

As per Yahoo! News, the authorities have also mentioned how the no-wet weather and extreme cold have left them in a plight. However, the weather department in Texas has also claimed that the breeze is expected to relax by Wednesday evening, February 28, 2024, making the situation a bit calmer.