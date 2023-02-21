Who is Kayla Lemieux? Oakville Trafalgar High School controversy explained as teacher's claims spark disbelief 

Kayla Lemieux, a teacher at Canada’s Oakville Trafalgar High School, who was recently criticized for wearing size Z prosthetic breasts to work, has claimed that her body parts are not fake.

During a recent interview with The New York Post, Lemieux stated that she was not wearing prosthetics and suffered from a condition called gigantomastia:

“I’m not wearing prosthetic breasts. These are real. My condition is classified as gigantomastia, which can also be referred to as macromastia or breast hypertrophy.”

She also claimed that her condition was rare and she did not have proof as she was never formally diagnosed:

“It’s rare, there’s no doubt about it. It affects women on a very rare basis, but in my case, I believe — and my doctor thinks — because I have XX chromosomes as well, that has something to do with it, and hormone sensitivity to estrogen has caused it.”

The educator further clarified that she is “not a transgendered person” but was born “inters*x.” Lemieux also addressed the controversy where she was accused of being the man photographed by The Post last week.

The man was reportedly seen driving out of her apartment and was later spotted walking on a sidewalk. The unknown man bore an alleged resemblance to Lemieux and was later identified by a neighbor as the teacher.

However, Kayla Lemieux denied the allegations and claimed that the man was not her:

“I can’t tell you who that is because I don’t want to bring anyone else into this. I don’t want that person being thrown all over the media, but it wasn’t me. This is who I am. This is how I look. You’ve been talking to people in my building but what they’re telling you is harsh and untrue. I am always going out looking the way I am.”

Kayla Lemieux also denied claims that she dressed in an inappropriate manner and said she “would follow the direction of the board on what they mandated”:

“I don’t think there’s any problems with how I have dressed. It’s the personal opinion of other people. I don’t think I have dressed unprofessionally. I am covered up in all these photographs that have been taken.”

She also acknowledged a photo of her wearing shorts and said that the outfit came down to her knees and could be called short leggings:

“There were some comments in the fall about me wearing what they called bicycle shorts and they said that was inappropriate.But if you look at those pictures, they come nearly to my knees. You could call them short leggings in a way. There are teachers wearing leggings to school all the time.”

The teacher further claimed that people have constructed a narrative that she looked s*xualized when she only chose to be confident:

“The narrative is, I look s*xualized. That is a narrative that has been constructed. People are not really in my opinion s*xualized. People look the way they look, they can’t help it. You should embrace the way you are, you should be confident in the person you are.”

Kayla Lemieux first came under scrutiny after photos and videos of her wearing tight clothing inside the school campus surfaced online.

Several outraged parents asked the Halton District School Board to introduce a dress code for teachers. However, the request was initially rejected last year due to concerns about violating Ontario’s Human Rights Code.

What is known about Kayla Lemieux?

Kayla Lemieux is a teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in Canada. She first went viral after several of her photos and videos made the rounds on social media shortly after she began working as a shop teacher at the Canadian high school in September.

The Oakville Trafalgar High School sparked immediate controversy for allowing a teacher to wear to alleged fake breasts inside the classroom. The institute was allegedly subjected to bomb and gun threats, with targeted attacks towards Lemieux and school officials.

Meanwhile, students were reportedly threatened with suspension if they clicked photos or filmed videos of Lemieux on school grounds. More recently, the teacher clarified to the New York Post that she did not use prosthetics and was instead suffering from a condition called gigantomastia.

Kayla Lemieux also shared that she was born inters*x and said it “can mean different things to different people.” She also explained that in general terms, it means “as a male you’re born with XY chromosomes and women with XX chromosomes.”

She continued:

“Inters*x people can have a mixture of those two different sets of chromosomes. It can be something they don’t even know about. It can show up in other physical attributes at birth so it can be more obvious or less obvious, depending on the person.”

The educator also mentioned that she has been undergoing hormone replacement therapy since 2021 and was currently “in transition.” She also shared that she identified as “woman, female, she/her.”

Kayla Lemieux also said that her hormone therapy was responsible for the size of her body organ:

“My whole life, I’ve been identifying as male. I’ve been looking like a male. When I decided to embrace this other side of me around age 39, this presented itself.”

Speaking about her appearance, Lemieux said that she might look different without her wig and makeup, but her body parts would be intact:

“But I would still have breasts. You can’t hide them. People online making comments are basically body-shaming.”

Not much information is available about Kayla Lemieux’s private and family life. She told The Post that she has “never discussed” about her personal life in the classroom.

Netizens reacts as Kayla Lemieux denies prosthetic claims

Canadian high school teacher Kayla Lemieux recently came under scrutiny after people accused her of wearing prosthetic size Z cups to school. Some also claimed that she identified as a man in reality and that she was exposed after being photographed without her outfit.

In the wake of the allegations, Lemieux gave an exclusive interview to The New York Post and claimed that she never used prosthetics and suffered from a condition called gigantomastia instead.

She also alleged that the man accused of being her was a different person and said was undergoing transition and only identified as female. As her interview circulated online, social media users took to Twitter to share their disbelief about her story:

Despite the ongoing criticism, Kayla Lemieux said that she was “fit to be a school teacher.” She also said that she could deal with the negativity due to her “wonderful self-image:

“If I had a low opinion of myself or if I didn’t have such a wonderful self-image, I would have been crushed by everything that’s gone on in the media. But to me, it’s just background noise. It’s very annoying and is a bit scary, actually.”

Lemieux also mentioned that she decided to speak out as she is trying to show people that she is a person and a human being with feelings.

