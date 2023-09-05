When was Steve Harwell diagnosed with cardiomyopathy? Condition explored as singer dies at 56

Iconic rock band Smash Mouth's lead singer, Steve Harwell, died on September 4, 2023, at the age of 56. At the time of his death, he was reportedly in hospice care at his home as he suffered from final-stage liver failure. The band's manager, Robert Hayes, confirmed his passing in a statement to Rolling Stone.

It was in 2013 that Steve Harwell's history of heart problems came to light after he was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy. This condition is a heart muscle disease that adversely affects the organ's efficiency in pumping blood to the rest of the body.

About 10 years back, Steve Harwell was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a serious condition that affects the heart muscles. The condition thickens or enlarges the heart, resulting in scar tissue. It worsens over time and may even lead to heart failure.

The disease, which comes in different classifications, affects 1 in 500 people in the world, as per the National Institute of Health. The symptoms of cardiomyopathy include fatigue, dyspnea, heart palpitations, rapid heartbeats, chest pressure or pain, arrhythmia, dizziness, fainting, bloating of the abdomen, edema of the legs, and difficulty in lying flat and sleeping.

Cardiomyopathy does not have any direct causes and is often the result of another condition or is genetically inherited.

Some of the risk factors associated with cardiomyopathy are a history of the condition or heart failure or heart attacks in the family, personal history of heart attacks, exposure to radiation or chemotherapy, high stress, pregnancy complications, prolonged alcohol, cocaine, amphetamine, or anabolic steroid use, amyloidosis, granulomas, and the lack of vitamin B-1.

Cardiomyopathy leads to a plethora of serious life-altering heart conditions like blood clots, heart valve disease, cardiogenic shock, heart failure, and even fatal cardiac arrest.

There is no absolute cure for the condition but the progression of the disease can be slowed down and its symptoms can be managed by lifestyle changes and medications. Surgical implants and heart surgery may be required in some cases to combat the condition.

The most severe of cases require a heart transplant.

However, actively making healthy changes to one's lifestyle may help in preventing the disease. Such changes include a healthy diet, regular exercise and sleep, reduction of stress, avoiding alcohol, cocaine, and tobacco, and keeping blood pressure, diabetes, and cholesterol in check.

"Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation": Robert Hayes, Smash Mouth manager

Earlier this week, on Sunday, September 3, Robert Hayes revealed that Steve Harwell was at hospice care in his home due to end stage liver failure. He said that the singer might only have a few days left to live before a certain death.

On Monday, September 4, 2023, Hayes confirmed Harwell's passing in a statement made to Rolling Stone. Steve was 56 years old. Robert Hayes said that the singer passed away Monday, at his Idaho home, "peacefully and comfortably" surrounded by his friends and family.

Hayes called Harwell a "true American original" and stated:

"Steve’s iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation."

He added:

"His only tools were his irrepressible charm and charisma, his fearlessly reckless ambition, and his king-size cajones. Steve lived a 100 percent full-throttle life. Burning brightly across the universe before burning out."

Apart from his cardiomyopathy diagnosis, Steve Harwell has a well-documented past of alcohol abuse and health issues. He collapsed on stage mid-concert in 2016 and was hospitalized during a show in 2017 due to breathing difficulties.

Harwell was also diagnosed with acute Wernicke encephalopathy, a neurological condition that affects speech and memory.

Steve Harwell retired from Smash Mouth in 2021 citing physical and mental issues. His retirement came after a 2021 beer and wine festival performance when Harwell was noticeably intoxicated while performing and made threats to the audience.