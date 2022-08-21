When did Taylor Louderman and Brooks Toth get married? Broadway star set to welcome first child with husband

American actress Taylor Louderman has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Brooks Toth. On Saturday, August 20, the 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a series of photos of the couple with their dog, Charlie. In one of the photos, Toth can also be seen holding a sonogram of the baby.

She revealed in the post's caption that their child is due in the winter.

"Been studying for my new role this winter. #pregnancyannouncement #firsttimemom #parentstobe."

Several close friends and Hollywood personalities chimed in to congratulate the parents-to-be.

Singer Desi Oakley wrote:

"SOOOOOO HAPPY FOR YOU MY LOVE!!!!!!!!"

Actress Fortune Feimster commented:

"Omg! So excited for you guys. Congrats!"

Tommy Bracco wrote:

"The best news!!! So happy for you!!!"

Broadway music director Benjamin Rauhala said:

"I LOVE YOU BOTH SO MUCH!!!! Congratulations!!!! I cannot WAIT to spoil your little one ROTTEN!!!!"

Taylor Louderman and Brooks Toth had a dreamy wedding

Taylor Louderman and Brooks Toth first crossed each other's paths in 2018 in Manhattan at a mutual friend's party. Soon after, they started dating and got engaged on Christmas Eve in 2019.

As per Brides magazine, the two had their minds set on a historic lighthouse in Florida's Jupiter due to the beach town's "picturesque venue." They couldn't, however, because the venue was fully booked throughout the year.

The disappointed couple altered their wedding plans and decided to exchange vows in Louderman's hometown in Missouri. However, destiny had different plans for them and they were able to book their desired location. They, in an interaction with Brides magazine, said:

"When COVID hit, we didn’t want to wait and didn’t mind doing a small wedding. So, we thought we’d see if the lighthouse had any openings, and sure enough! We rented a motor home, drove Taylor’s family down to Florida, and made memories to last a lifetime."

Taylor Louderman and Toth scored the venue for June 14, 2020, for their intimate wedding ceremony amid friends and family. According to the magazine, the event had only 25 guests and was followed by a restaurant meal and a steel drum performance. Speaking to the same publication, they said:

"I was really excited to do a more intimate ceremony. The simplicity of our wedding felt like it represented us well, and that is the silver lining with COVID, I think. It gave us permission to shake things up and focus on the real reason we were there."

The "COVID Couple" also had Michelle Lawson capture pictures of their big day.

Taylor Louderman rose to fame after starring in Broadway's Mean Girls: The Musical, where she played the role of Regina George. In 2018, she was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance.

She made her on-screen debut in Shadowland in 2008, playing a minor role. Louderman went on to voice Blair in the Sunny Day animated series. She appeared on Broadway in Kinky Boots in 2017 and on television in The Good Fight, The Loudest Voice, and Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts.

Louderman also had a recurring role on NBC's sitcom, Kenan, where she played the role of Tami Greenlake.

