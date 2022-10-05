When did Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict get married? Actress files for divorce from husband after 14 years together

American actress Tia Mowry has filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Cory Hardrict, after tying the knot in 2008.

On October 4, the 44-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a monochrome picture of the duo alongside a lengthy message announcing their separation to fans.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Twitch actress filed for divorce from her husband on October 4 in Los Angeles, citing irreconcilable differences. The documents did not specify a date for separation but mentioned that the actress is requesting joint physical and legal custody of their two kids - Cree (11) and Cairo (4).

The official documents also pointed out that the duo have a prenup, and Tia Mowry has asked for annual spousal support.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict's relationship timeline explored

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict first crossed each other's paths in 1999 when they were shooting for a film called Hollywood Horror. However, according to Essence, Hardrict once revealed that he met his future wife while waiting for a bus.

"I was waiting [at] a bus stop … Her sister and her drove by, they saw me waiting and asked to give me a ride. They gave me a ride, and we were friends ever since."

They soon began seeing each other and dated for six years. In 2006, Cory popped the big question at a Christmas dinner with Tia Mowry's entire family present.

"He had handed me this card and in the card it said to ask my brothers to hit the play button, and the song that started to play was ‘meet me at the altar in your white dress."

They were engaged for two years before tying the knot on April 20, 2008, in Santa Barbara, California, amidst 170 guests.

In June 2011, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Cree. Two years later, Tia Mowry and Cory renewed their vows in his presence. While speaking with Us Weekly at the time, Mowry had said:

“Cory and I have been together for 13 years and married for five. However, we now have this new miracle in our lives and I wanted to celebrate our love, and what our love together created — Cree!”

Cory Hardrict was Tia Mowry's first and last boyfriend, as she once revealed that she did not date a lot. In an interview with OK Magazine, she said that they courted for a year before things started to get serious.

“I think the one thing I did do was I just held out. We weren’t physical, we didn’t do anything for a while to make sure this was something special and this was something real. That’s what we did…we courted each other for about a year. We didn’t go on dates with just him and I, there were other people around. We waited a year to kiss. That’s basically what I did.”

In 2017, Tia and Cory welcomed their second child, a daughter named Cairo, and became a family of four.

The Sister actress also told in 2021 that the duo has been able to work things in their marriage by working as a team and "not focusing on gender-specific roles."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far