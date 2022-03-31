When was Tom Parker diagnosed? Glioblastoma symptoms explored as The Wanted singer dies aged 33

The Wanted singer Tom Parker recently passed away at the age of 33 after battling glioblastoma, a type of terminal brain cancer.

His wife Kelsey Hardwick took to her Instagram handle on March 30 to confirm the news. In the post, she wrote that her husband died peacefully with his entire family by his side:

"Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

Hardwick and Parker have a child named Bodhi Thomas Paris Parker.

When was Tom Parker diagnosed with glioblastoma?

Tom Parker first revealed his glioblastoma (stage 4) diagnosis in an interview with OK! magazine in October 2020.

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, glioblastoma is a "fast-growing and aggressive" tumor. It has the potential to kill a patient within six months if left untreated.

According to The Brain Tumor Charity, even with therapy, a person only lives 12 to 18 months after being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Parker undertook a series of tests after experiencing two seizures in July 2020. According to BBC News, the tests indicated that he had a brain tumor.

In October of that year, Parker said on Instagram that he and his family were going to battle the illness all the way.

"We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."

Seizures are a frequent symptom of glioblastoma, as are chronic headaches, vomiting, hazy or double vision, mood or personality changes, appetite loss, and speech problems.

According to Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, glioblastomas are extremely rare, with just around 14,000 instances identified each year in the United States.

Glioblastomas account for just one out of every five brain tumors diagnosed. The cause of this health issue is unknown.

Brief information about Tom Parker and his association with The Wanted

Tom Parker co-founded The Wanted in 2009 alongside Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes.

The group rose to prominence with their debut single, All Time Low in 2010. After signing with Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun, the trio smashed the UK charts with Glad You Came from their second album, Battleground. Other songs by the band include Heart Vacancy, Lose My Mind, and Chasing the Sun.

In 2014, the band announced an indefinite pause as the members wanted to pursue individual projects.

Aside from releasing solo tracks, Parker also worked as a DJ and teamed up with Richard Rawson on a song called Fireflies. He also competed on Celebrity MasterChef in the United Kingdom in 2015 but was ousted in the semi-finals.

Parker replaced Tina Hobley on Channel 4's The Jump and came in third place in the winter sports competition series.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh