When was Voices of Hope founded? Meet the children's choir as they appear on AGT: All Stars

AGT: All Stars season 1 will premiere on NBC on Monday, January 2, at 8 pm ET. The series will feature many former Got Talent franchises' winners, finalists, and famous contestants returning to the stage to win the All Stars trophy and $1 million grand cash. This time, the show is set to have 60 former participants on the stage, of which Voices of Hope children's choir is one.

Founded in 2015, the Voices of Hope children's choir is a non-profit group of 70 kids, aged 5 to 17, who participated in America’s Got Talent season 13. They received a golden buzzer from guest judge Ken Jeong in the Judge Cuts round, sending them directly to the quarterfinals. However, they were later eliminated in the semifinals.

AGT: All Stars contestant Voices of Hope children's choir sing songs with the aim of uplifting the spirits of the listeners

The Voice of Hope children's choir sings inspirational music with the goal of uplifting the spirits of the listeners and to "learn positive self esteem." Howie Mandel voted "no" for the choir in the auditions, but the other judges voted "yes." The group sang How Far I'll Go from the Disney movie Moana in the Judge Cuts round and received a standing ovation from all the judges and a golden buzzer.

Later, in the semi-final week 1, they sang Defying Gravity from Wicked but failed to proceed further. The Voices of Hope choir then returned to the stage as a guest in 2019 and sang with Tokio Myers, the winner of Britain's Got Talent season 11.

This time, singer Sarah Granpre will lead the group in AGT: All Stars while sitting in the audience. In an interview with USA Today, she said:

"If you had told me when I was 21 that my biggest passion project was going to be directing a children’s choir, I would have been so surprised. I graduated from college, and I was going to pursue a solo singing career."

She also added that she found her calling in the "form of this children’s choir."

Sarah has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Vocal Performance and Music Education and has appeared on many TV shows. She currently teaches musical theater technique at CSU, Fullerton. In addition, Sarah is a member of the National Association of Teachers of Singing.

AGT: All Stars season 1's official synopsis, judges, and more

With only a few hours till the premiere of the first season, NBC released the official synopsis of the show, stating:

"Contestants from all over the world return to the stage to perform for a panel of expert judges and superfans, showcasing a wide variety of talents to become the All-Stars champion."

AGT: All Stars will be judged by Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. However, America's Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara will not appear on the set this time.

60 former contestants in the series, including 16 contestants from other versions of the Got Talent franchise, will be performing on stage. Each week, 10 participants will perform on their talents, including ventriloquists, comedians, magicians, aerialists, and singers. However, only two contestants will qualify for the finale. One finalist will be chosen by the judges, who will press the golden buzzer, while the other one will be voted by the superfans.

In the finale of AGT: All Stars, a wild card entry, who will be chosen by the superfans sitting in the studio, will perform along with the 10 finalists. However, only one performer (or group of performers) will win the All-Stars trophy along with the $1 million grand cash.

New episodes of AGT: All Stars will air on NBC every Monday at 8 pm ET, and the same episodes will be released on the network's website and the Peacock streaming application one day after the premiere.

