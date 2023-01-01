Where is AGT season 17 contestant Sara James now? Meet the singer ahead of her appearance on AGT: All Stars

America's Got Talent (AGT) will officially debut its latest spin-off, America's Got Talent: All-Stars season, on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The new series will feature 60 former contestants from all over the world across all Got Talent franchises competing against each other and taking to the stage once again for a chance to win the coveted title and $1 million cash prize.

Sara James, who competed on season 17 of AGT, is set to make her return to the All Stars season in hopes of impressing judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, as well as a live audience and viewers back home. She received Simon's Golden Buzzer during her debut and finished in the bottom 6 of the Top 11.

Sara officially released her finale performance in November 2022, a cover of Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill, and has also performed in various concerts.

AGT: All Stars will feature former winners and finalists, as well as contestants who have delivered unforgettable performances and have become fan favorites. With such a high level of talent, the competition is stiff, and viewers will have to wait and see who stands worthy of winning the title.

More about AGT contestant Sara James and her journey on the show

AGT contestant Sara James is no stranger to reality talent competitions. Before performing on the show, she was a participant in season 4 of The Voice (Kids) in Poland. She was crowned the winner in April 2021. In December 2021, the singer represented Poland in the Junior Eurovision Contest and placed second.

Sara brought a ton of experience to her performance on AGT. However, it was a completely different ballgame. Hailing from the small town of Ośnie Lubuskie in Poland, she always dreamt of performing in America, and her first visit to the country happened because of the reality talent competition.

Ahead of her audition on AGT, the Polish native confessed to watching the show on television and on YouTube when she was young. She further stated to having the realization that America made people's dreams come true and she wanted to experience it for herself. For the performance, she sang Billie Eilish's Lovely, which impressed the judges and the audience, earning herself a standing ovation.

Simon noted that there were moments where her performance wasn't perfect but she had a "real star glow" about her. After confirming that it was her first time performing in America, the judge further said:

"I remember when I came to America for the first time and that was 20 odd years ago, and that was a moment I'll never forget. And I want to make this a moment for you to remember forever."

The AGT judge then proceeded to give her the Golden Buzzer, advancing her straight to the semi-finals of the reality talent competition.

Sara's next performance consisted of singing Elton John's Rocket Man. While her talent made Simon emotional, the judges applauded her looks, poise and talent and marked it like that of a superstar. She then earned enough votes to enter the Top 5 of the night and the finals in the upcoming episodes.

Ahead of the grand finale, she performed Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill and received standing ovations from all of the AGT judges. By then, she had also become a top contender and one of the fan favorites in the run. In the finale, Sara performed Let's Get It Started with the Black Eyed Peas. This time, however, she didn't gain enough votes and was eliminated, placing 6th.

Sara was recently seen celebrating the New Year with the Black Eyed Peas, who wished her the best in 2023.

AGT: All Stars will have 10 contestants performing each week over a span of 10 weeks. Fans will select the top 2 from each week and a wild card contestant, following which the Top 11 will perform in the two-hour grand finale of the competition. Who will take the title this time? Only time will tell.

Don't forget to tune in to the premiere episode on January 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

