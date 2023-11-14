When We Were Young Festival 2024: Tickets, lineup, where to buy, price and more

When We Were Young Festival is all set to make a grand comeback for its third year in 2024. The festival is scheduled to take place on October 19, 2024, at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, and features an impressive roster of artists. Bands such as My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Simple Plan, The All-American Rejects, Jimmy Eat World, 3OH!3 and Mayday Parade are confirmed to grace the stage.

When We Were Young Festival's highlight of the event is the recently reunited band My Chemical Romance, who will be performing their iconic 2006 album “The Black Parade” in its entirety. The All-American Rejects will transport fans to 2002 with their debut self-titled album.

Fall Out Boy, on the other hand, is set to entertain the crowd with a mix of songs from their various albums.

Presale for the tour will go on sale November 17 at 10 am local time via When We Were Young Festival's official website, with tickets starting from $325 to $577. Fans can also follow the festival's social media accounts to stay updated about the latest news.

When We Were Young Festival 2024 features various albums from My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Simple Plan, Mayday Parade and others

When We Were Young Festival coordinators have spared no effort in lining up a remarkable assembly of top-tier headliners for this year, such as My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Simple Plan and Mayday Parade.

Fans can also anticipate thrilling shows by some of the other most prominent figures in the music industry, including The Maine and Sleeping With Sirens.

Here’s a list of the artists and their albums that are set to grace the When We Were Young Festival festival with their performances:

Fall Out Boy: Various albums

My Chemical Romance: The Black Parade

Simple Plan: No Pads, No Helmets…Just Balls

We The Kings: We The Kings

Jimmy Eat World: Bleed American

The All-American Rejects: The All-American Rejects

3OH!3: Want

Pierce The Veil: Collide with the Sky

Sleeping With Sirens: Let's Cheers To This

A Day to Remember: Homesick

Dashboard Confessional: Dusk and Summer

Coheed and Cambria: Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness

Underoath: They're Only Chasing Safety

The Distillers: Coral Fang

Mayday Parade: A Lesson in Romantics

Chiodos: All's Well That Ends Well

Movements: Feel Something

Bayside: Bayside

The Maine: Can't Stop Won't Stop

Saves the Day: Stay What You Are

The Wonder Years: The Greatest Generation

The Starting Line: Say It Like You Mean It

August Burns Red: Constellations

Thursday: Full Collapse

State Champs: The Finer Things

Atreyu: The Curse

Hawthorne Heights: The Silence in Black and White

Cartel: Chroma

Saosin: Saosin

Pretty Girls Make Graves: The New Romance

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus: Don't You Fake It

Alesana: The Emptiness

L.S. Dunes: TBD

The Used: In Love and Death

New Found Glory: Sticks And Stones

Dance Gavin Dance: Mothership

Motion City Soundtrack: Commit This to Memory

Silverstein: Discovering the Waterfront

Basement: Colourmeinkindness

Neck Deep: Life's Not Out to Get You

Cobra Starship: ¡Viva la Cobra!

Story Of The Year: Page Avenue

Say Anything: …Is a Real Boy

Four Year Strong: Enemy Of The World

Mom Jeans: Best Buds

Senses Fail: Still Searching

Anberlin: Never Take Friendship Personal

Armor For Sleep: What to Do When You Are Dead

The Devil Wears Prada: Plagues

Escape The Fate: This War Is Ours

Nada Surf: Let Go

Emery: The Weak's End

The reunion of Cobra Starship, led by Gabe Saporta, is set to take place at the When We Were Young Festival. This marks the band's first live performance since disbanding in 2015, and they will be showcasing their second studio album ¡Viva la Cobra! Chiodos. The band stayed active until 2016 despite releasing their last album in 2014 and will make a comeback to perform All’s Well That Ends Well.