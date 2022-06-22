When will 365 Days 3 come to Netflix? Third installment of Polish film series finally gets a release date

The third installment of the 365 Days trilogy, known as 365 Days 3 or The Next 365 Days, is set to be released on Netflix on August 19, 2022. The streaming platform commissioned the second and third movies in the series together, so they were filmed back-to-back. The movies are a cinematic adaptation of Blanka Lipińska's novels.

After the first movie in the trilogy, 365 Days, scaled the heights of popularity as a controversial release, the second installment called 365 Days: This Day failed to elicit a similar response. Filmed in Poland and Italy, both sequels have Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka reprising their roles.

365 Days 3: Release date announced

After the first movie took the world by storm, Netflix commissioned the second and third movies in the trilogy at the same time. All the movies are loosely adapted from the books by Blanka Lipińska and follow the events in the lives of Laura and her captor-turned-husband Massimo.

With both sequels set to be 2022 releases, fans of the series should be excited. The third installment is expected to arrive on the streaming platform 114 days after the release of 365 Days: This Day on April 27, 2022. On Monday, June 20, Netflix announced the release date for 365 Days 3 via a post on Facebook that read:

"Ready to find out what happens next? The Next 365 Days premieres August 19."

Viewers seeking resolution to the cliffhangers left by the second movie need not wait much longer. They can catch the third installment, titled The Next 365 Days, on August 19, 2022, only on Netflix.

What to expect from 365 Days 3?

Towards the end of the second installment, viewers learned of Massimo's villainous twin brother Adriano who kidnapped Laura. In an attempt to save Laura, Massimo fell right into Adriano's trap. Laura was shot by Anna as she attempted to run, and Massimo shot Adriano. The movie ended with Laura lying in Massimo's arms, leaving fans wondering about the couple's fate.

The Next 365 Days, the third installment of the 365 Days trilogy, will shed light on whether Laura will live or die. The third book, also known as 365 dni #3 or The Next 365 Days: A Novel, includes Massimo wondering what his life will be like without Laura as her life hangs in the balance. As stated in the synopsis of the novel, he will have to consider questions like:

"Will he be able to raise their child alone? What will the fate of his family be, and whose 365 days may come to a close?”

As viewers of the last two movies know, Laura lost the baby at the end of the first movie, so the pregnancy storyline in the synopsis hints at a possible twist in 365 Days 3.

However, with the movies only being loosely adapted from the books and the possibility of the creative team choosing to go in a different direction, the fate of Laura and Massimo remains up in the air until August this year.

Cast of The Next 365 Days

It is confirmed that Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka, who portray Massimo and Laura respectively, will be reprising their roles in 365 Days 3. Whether or not Laura dies in the third film, Sieklucka will be appearing in some capacity. Fans hope that she will continue to live. It is not known if Adriano will make a comeback since he was shot at the end of the second movie. We also do not know if Anna, played by Natasza Urbańska, will reprise her role.

Other cast members appearing in the third movie include Simone Susinna as Nacho, Magdalena Lamparska as Olga, and Otar Saralidze as Domenico.

365 Days 3, or The Next 365 Days, will release on August 19, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

