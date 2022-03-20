When will Bar Rescue Season 9 air? Release date and more about Jon Taffer's show

Paramount Network’s long-running show, Bar Rescue, is set to return with its ninth season on Sunday, March 20 at 10:00 p.m. ET. The show will feature host Jon Taffer trying to save restaurants that are losing customers daily due to delayed service in the place.

Bar Rescue has been running successfully for the last eight seasons. It first started in 2011 on Spike, which was later rebranded to Paramount Network. The show completed its 200th episode milestone in the eighth season, which made the crew highly emotional and proud.

What to expect from Bar Rescue season 9?

The latest trailer for the show featured Jon Taffer trying to save a sports bar that was slowly losing its identity as a restaurant. In the trailer, Taffer was seen stirring tension among the staff of the restaurant to provide the service real quick.

He was throwing penalty flags at the staff, the moment any customer complained of waiting for more than they expected to.

Taffer threw a total of three yellow penalty flags. The first table complained about waiting for drinks for the last 10 minutes. Furthermore, a couple complained about being made to wait for 15 minutes. Amidst all the stress, Willie, one of the employees of the restaurant, said:

"Stress test is crazy right now,"

He further said:

"This is bananas! We're very stressed. We're a little tense and a flag is like, 'Oops, we messed up again!' Please don't throw another flag."

However, the third flag was thrown on the complaint of the kitchen as the staff members were not taking prepared food for the diners. Taffer revisited the misery of the restaurants in the eighth season that ran during the pandemic period. He told Variety:

These are people who are running successful businesses and the pandemic or Mother Nature, if you will, took their businesses away from them,"

He further said:

"It's reminiscent of the hurricane episodes that we've done over the years, where the owners weren't failures, but circumstance put them in that situation."

The show’s biggest highlight is the spicy conflicts that take place amongst the employees on the failure of restaurants.

Former Spike TV originals executive vice president Sharon Levy stated her opinion on the show. She told Variety:

"I always looked at Bar Rescue as a really interesting way to do a family drama because the bar business and the restaurant business to an extent, a lot of them are run by families,”

She further suggested that the presence of more HR would solve many problems in the restaurants. Viewers can now watch the first six seasons of Bar Rescue on Paramount+.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul