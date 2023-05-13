When will the Dime x Adidas Superstar ADV sneaker pack drop? Release date, order information, and more details explored

Adidas is extending its collaborative partnership with Montreal-based skate brand Dime. The pair will release two fresh makeovers to the Superstar ADV sneaker design in black and white. The dynamic duo will give the footwear model a luxe and classic makeover.

Since 1969, the Three Stripes label has continued to produce the classic Superstar model in many forms. One of the most beloved is the Superstar ADV iteration for skateboarders.

The latest makeover to appear over the skateboarding shoes is the collaborative pack with Dime. The collaborative Dime x Adidas Superstar ADV sneaker pack will be released via the official e-commerce site of Adidas, the CONFIRMED app, and select retailers at 2:00 p.m. UTC on May 15, 2023.

The upcoming Dime x Adidas Superstar ADV sneaker pack features a black and a white color scheme

The Montreal-based skate label is known for collaborating with well-known sportswear brands such as Vans, Palace, and now Adidas. The dynamic duo has collaborated multiple times before; however, the latest is one of the most minimalistic interpretations.

On the other hand, the Three Stripes label has been focusing on increasing its collaborative offering as it has been under hot waters financially after terminating the Kanye West Yeezy partnership in 2022.

To recover the lost revenues, the brand has continued to collaborate with high-end labels and artists, a few of whom include Gucci, Bad Bunny, Pharrell Williams, Youth of Paris, Marimekko, and Parley for the Oceans.

The latest to join the collaborative catalog is the skateboarding label Dime. The official site introduces the latest collaboration:

"Born in the 1969, the adidas Superstar shoe has become icon. The Dime Superstar ADV Shoes add the Montreal-based brand's sophisticated and fun take to the classic style with ADV enhancements for skateboarding."

The duo will be launching two colorways of the collaborative Superstar ADV shoes. The first comes clad in a "Cloud White / Halo Blue / Wonder White" color scheme, and the second comes in a "Carbon / Grey Five / Brown" color scheme.

The former showcases a triple-white makeover, whereas the latter exposes a dark, almost triple-black counterpart. The official site introduces the Triple-white colorway:

"Using a clean white full-grain leather colorway, Dime complements a classic with pops of gold branding, their signature wave design language, a unique translucent outsole and a second lace option."

A similar construct and color blocking is followed upon the black counterpart. The upper of both the sneakers comes constructed out of grain leather material. Co-branding details are added with the golden-hued "SUPERSTAR" branding with "DIME" lettering upon the tongue tag and outsoles.

The three-stripe branding is added upon both the lateral and medial profiles with two-toned details, including the "Brown / Black" hues upon the core black pair and "White / Blue" hues upon the core white pair. Both sneakers retail for $100 each.

Alongside the sneaker pack, the duo has also offered a Magic Grey two-piece tracksuit, which features a jacket and a pant, for $100 and $85, respectively. The entire collection is slated to be released via Adidas and select retailers on May 15, 2023.

