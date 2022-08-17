When will Glow Up Season 4 air on Netflix? Air time, contestants, format and more details explored

Season 4 of Glow Up is set to premiere on August 19 at 3.00 am ET. Ten budding MUAs from all over Britain are ready for a neck-to-neck battle of makeup artists from which only the best will move forward. Every week they will face creative briefs based on which they have to show the best of their skills.

The show is judged by Val Garland and Dominic Skinner, two maestros of the makeup and beauty world. Also, like every season, the upcoming one will have eight 60-minute episodes.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Who glows and who goes? Amazing transformations and stunning creations from aspiring artists competing to become Britain's next make-up star

What is the format of Glow Up season 4?

Contestants in Glow Up will participate in an eight-week challenge. Every week they will receive professional assignments from TV, theatre, front covers, and online beauty campaigns. Moreover, contestants must carry out two tasks in every episode - A professional brief and a creative brief.

A professional brief is set up instantly by a guest judge, and a creative brief can be prepared in advance. After completing every professional brief's task, two MUAs will be picked who will land at the bottom. These two MUAs will compete in the second round, which will be the creative brief.

Moreover, at this level, these two contestants will sit on a red chair while the others will be seated on blue chairs. The two contestants will be explained the creative brief by the judges and as a penalty, they will be given 15 minutes less than the usual time limit for the challenges.. This creative brief will demand the contestants to choose a skillful makeup technique and perform it in their challenge effortlessly.

Furthermore, both the contestants will be provided with twin models to make the competition fair for them. The one who performs well will move to the next week's competition, while the other contestants will be eliminated from the competition.

As mentioned earlier, the judges for Glow Up season 4 are Val Garland and Dominic Skinner. While Garland is L'Oréal Paris' Global Makeup Director and a British Vogue Contributing Beauty Editor, Skinner is the Global Senior Artist for Mac Cosmetics.

Talking about the host, the show's first two installments were hosted by Stacey Doley. In the third installment, hosting duties were handed over to Maya Jama, a DJ, TV, and radio host. She will host the fourth installment of the show as well.

All seasons of the MUA competition have not made any discrimination on the basis of gender. Contestants of all pronouns are allowed to participate in the show. The contestant list for season 4 includes:

Charlie Rachel Mikael Yong-Chin Kris Lisa Nance Sophie Ryan Adam

Viewers can watch the premiere of Glow Up season 4 on August 19 at 3.00 am ET on Netflix. Expect a whole of drama from the world of makeup and beauty.

