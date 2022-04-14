When will Kawasaki x Adidas Originals' Ninja-Inspired ZX Pack released? Price and more about the collab

Japanese motorcycle company Kawasaki and sportswear giant Adidas have come together to create a highly anticipated footwear collection with two new silhouettes in the ZX pack. The collaboration was first teased in September 2021 and has been on the minds of sneakerheads ever-since.

The two-piece footwear collaboration includes 'ZX 5K BOOST KAWASAKI SHOES' and 'ZX 8000 KAWASAKI SHOES', both of which are inspired by the iconic Kawasaki Ninja Sports bike. The set will release on the footwear label's web store on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 5 p.m. GMT.

More about the upcoming Kawasaki x Adidas Originals' Ninja-Inspired ZX pack

Kawasaki Ninja-Inspired ZX 8000 KAWASAKI SHOES (Image via Adidas)

The Three Stripes team has unveiled a new collection with Kawasaki, which will release tomorrow on adidas.com. The collaborative capsule includes a darker ZX 5K BOOST silhouette and a light-colored ZX 8000 silhouette.

Out of the two shoes, the Adidas ZX 8000 is a more flamboyant option. The ZX 8000 sneakers carry a more statement-making accent with a feature of white upper constructed with leather in a perforated kangaroo design. The perforated kangaroo leather upper has a feature of green and blue leather accents planted atop it.

The same blue and neon green hits can be found on the Japanese company's iconic Ninja motorcycle. A stylized "Ninja" patch embroidery atop the lateral side of the sneaker pays homage to the Japanese company.

Underneath the perforated leathers sits a metallic silver mold piece that is fixed onto the heel counters, hugging the medial and lateral heels to add extra support.

The label's "Ninja" branding appears across the lateral side on the left pair of shoes, whereas it appears on the medial panel on the right pair. To finish the design, co-branded logos are added to the black tongue tabs of the shoes.

The second selection from the 2-piece footwear collaboration is an offering of ZX 5K BOOST. The ZX 5K BOOST arrives in a similar design language with a more classic colorway selection, featuring an upper construct with a black mesh base, alongside an overlay decorated in black and reflected TPU cages.

The ZX 5K BOOST also accentuates green accents and special BOOST cushioning from the label, wrapped in a ripstop vamp. The ripstop vamp gives a gray hue in a semi-translucent design.

KRT WorldSBK @KRT_WorldSBK

Order yours in a Kawasaki Dealer Shop! Kawasaki limited edition sneakers by AdidasOrder yours in a Kawasaki Dealer Shop! Kawasaki limited edition sneakers by Adidas 👟Order yours in a Kawasaki Dealer Shop! https://t.co/g7MwRdoKTv

The sneaker takes a dark approach with a solid black hue taking over most of the shoe. A touch of metallic silver is applied to the rear with TPU cages, with slime green accents filling the lace loops in the dubrae and the quarter panel trim of the sneakers. A “NINJA" imprint beside the toebox gives a nod to the Japanese label’s Ninja motorcycle.

Both pairs come with electroplated lace tips and license plate-style in alternate pairs of laces. Custom shoeboxes accompany the shoes, which are covered with the latest Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R graphics. The boxes also come filled with tissue paper bearing Kawasaki motorcycle sketches.

The Kawasaki x Adidas Originals Ninja-Inspired ZX Pack will arrive on Adidas' official webstore on April 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. GMT, and physical stores globally. The ZX 5K BOOST will be priced at $160 and the ZX 8000 will be priced at $120.

