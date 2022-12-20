Lamar Odom is going on record about his relationship with his former spouse Khloe Kardashian, his drug use, and his s*x addiction. He is sharing his side of the story in his new documentary, S*x, Drugs and Kardashians, which airs on FOX on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT.

In the documentary, the former NBA star will also get candid about how his ex helped him during his dark time. As per the synopsis of Lamar Odom’s documentary S*x, Drugs and Kardashians:

“The all-new revealing special, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: S*x, Drugs & Kardashians, takes viewers on a deep dive of Lamar Odom's troubled marriage to Khloe Kardashian, which was as memorable as his incredible basketball career."

It continues,

"Lamar talks exclusively to TMZ, opening up like never before about his s*x addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage to the love of his life and turned him into a shell of his former self. The good news... true to form Lamar has rebounded in a spectacular way.”

Lamar Odom’s documentary S*x, Drugs and Kardashians delves deeper into his troubled past

In the trailer for Lamar Odom’s documentary S*x, Drugs and Kardashians, the former NBA star gets candid with host Harvey Levin about his drug use during his time with Khloe Kardashian. He tells him:

“Drugs was my girlfriend. I had a wife… and cocaine.”

When Levin asked Lamar whether his then-wife Khloe knew about his substance abuse issues during their relationship, he responded that Khloe knew at some point. He said:

“For part of our marriage. I had to tell her. We can't hide that forever.”

Lamar opened up further and said that his former wife supported him during his darkest times. He even revealed that even after their split, Khloe was there for him. He said:

“I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s--t. The things that y'all think y'all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don't know is really crazy.”

Earlier this year, Lamar told Us Weekly that he’s “fond” of the way his ex-wife Khloe took care of him during his bad health. He told the outlet in February:

“When I came out of the coma, she took care of me. I’m talking about a woman that wiped my backside when I couldn’t do it myself. So, I’m fond of her for that. She had a lot of dignity and pride as well as I did.”

Former couple Lamar and Khloe began dating in September 2009 and married a month later in a romantic ceremony. The two were in marital bliss until late 2013 when the latter filed for divorce from Lamar due to his drug addiction.

The couple parted ways in 2013, but due to Lamar’s hospitalization due to a drug overdose, Khloe called off their divorce in late 2015. Khloe canceled the divorce to make medical decisions on her ex’s behalf. Their divorce was eventually finalized in December 2016.

Over the course of their marriage, the former couple appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and on their own reality series, Khloe & Lamar.

TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: S*x, Drugs & Kardashians is executive-produced by Don Nash, Charles Latibeaudiere, Harvey Levin, Ryan Regan and Jess Fusco.

Tune in on Monday on Fox to watch Lamar Odom’s documentary S*x, Drugs and Kardashians. The show will air on Hulu the next day.

