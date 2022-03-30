When will Name That Tune season 2 episode 1 air? Air time, plot, and more about star-studded FOX reality show

Fox has renewed its hit music guessing show, Name That Tune, for a second season. Starring a great bunch of celebrities with Jane Krakowski as host, the show is set to air its first episode on Tuesday, March 29 at 9.00 pm ET/PT. Season 1 of Name That Tune was released in 2021, which gained massive attention from viewers for its out-of-the-box content.

The show features a bunch of celebrities who depict their knowledge of music by hearing tunes played by Randy Jackson’s band. Every right answer gets the celebrities points. The one who manages to get the highest points wins a grand cash prize for their charity.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Contestants' music knowledge is tested as they compete for cash and prizes."

What to expect from Name That Tune season 2 episode 1?

Each one-hour episode will feature two stand-alone half-house contests in which two players will have to quickly guess the name of the songs by only a few notes.

The upcoming season will have a star-studded contestant list that includes Jodie Sweetin, Jennie Garth , Frankie Muniz, Ian Ziering, Kelly Osbourne, JoJo, Shaggy, Kim Fields, Tituss Burgess, Mel B., Cassadee Pope, Jana Kramer, Laurie Hernandez, Nastia Liukin, Vernon Davis, and Victor Cruz.

These celebrities will be competing against each other to raise funds for their respective charity houses.

The premiere episode of the show, titled TV Royalty and Gridiron Champs, will feature actress Kelly Osbourne playing for the charity house Sharon Osbourne Colon Cancer Program at Cedars-Sinai. A face-off will take place between her and pop singer and songwriter JoJo, who will play for The Hole in the Wall Gang.

Next up, Vernon Davis will appear on stage to play for his Vernon Davis Foundation, followed by former NFL star Victor Cruz, who will play for the Victor Cruz Foundation.

Moreover, in the upcoming episode, Davis will admit that he finds peace in writing raps. To make the most out of the moment, host Krakowski will ask him to show off his talent.

The NFL player will then take to the stage to sing a piece of rap in front of competitor Victor Cruz.

What is the cash prize for Name That Tune season 2?

According to the show’s prize-winning format, the player who will win the most money by the end of the Bid-a-Note round, and will have the chance to enter into the final Golden Medley round which would hold them a chance to win additional cash and potentially a $100,000 grand prize.

Name That Tune season 2 episode 1 will run from 9.00 pm to 10.00 pm ET/PT on Fox.

Edited by Sabika