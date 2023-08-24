When will Titans season 4 release on DVD and Blu-Ray? Details explored

The DC Universe's Titans has been a rollercoaster ride of superhero action and drama since its inception in 2018. Each season has brought a reason for both die-hard fans and newcomers to become hooked to the DC Universe. As the superhero series breathes life into the rather lackluster DCEU cinema, fans eagerly await the DVD and Blu-Ray release of their fourth and final season.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced the release date of the series on Blu-ray for October 17, 2023, while the show will remain available for streaming on HBO Max. For context, the official synopsis of the show reads as follows:

"Dick and Rachel, a girl possessed by a strange darkness, get embroiled in a conspiracy that could bring Hell on Earth. Joining them along the way are the hot-headed Starfire and the lovable Beast Boy. Together they become a team of heroes."

Titans is based on the Teen Titans comics by Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani.

Titans Season 4: What to expect from the show and its Blu-Ray versions

With James Gunn's vision slowly taking shape at the moment, the DC Universe has been through its fair share of ups and downs considering the risks it took in the recent past. The small screen installments like Titans are proof of the unique brand name and its productions.

As the wait comes to an end for DC fans as they can complete their sets with Titans' Season 4 Blu-Ray edition, the fourth season will be released with all of its twelve episodes segmented into two separate parts. There will additionally be three featurettes including Mystical Women, Baptism of Blood, and Welcome to Metropolis.

The American superhero show has been developed for the screen by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns and Greg Berlanti. Moreover, season 4 is a comeback from a rather weak season 2 and 3.

Brenton Thwaites as Nightwing and Anna Diop as Starfire nurture their romance while Teagan Croft's Raven and Ryan Potter's Beat Boy figure out what lies between them. On the other hand, Joshua Orpin as Superboy can be seen to struggle with his identity.

The Blu-Ray version will bring a rich experience in high definition where the cinematography by Boris Mojsovski, Brendan Steacy, Fraser Brown, Jon Joffin and David Greene will get the opportunity to shine. The special featurettes add more to the watch list, along with the fact that the show will also be receiving a complete set of all the seasons together.

The superhero teenagers will be back in business, in high definition, ready to do battle against villains, evil intentions, and corruption in Metropolis.

More on the featurettes in the Blu-Ray version

The fourth and final season of Titans will be released with three different featurettes - each exploring a different topic on its own. The three add-ons include:

Welcome to Metropolis

Mystical Women

Baptism of Blood

While Welcome to Metropolis showcases the Titans escape from Gotham for Metropolis, secrets unfold in their new setting as they settle in.

The second featurette examines the role of Jinx played by Lisa Ambalavanar and Mother Mayhem played by Franka Potente as they bring their magic to Metropolis. Lastly, the third featurette gives viewers a peek into Sebastian Sanger's (Joseph Morgan) transformation into the enemy.

The last episode of Season 4 aired on May 11, 2023, and was written and directed by Richard Hatem and Nick Copus respectively.