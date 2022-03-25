When will Undercover Boss Season 11 episode 8 air? Here's what to expect when CBS show returns

CBS's Undercover Boss returned for its 11th season on January 7, 2022. The show follows corporate bosses and CEOs as they leave their offices and work undercover to get to the root of their company's issues. The reality show continues to be one of the most inspirational shows on television.

Undercover Boss also gives the heads of companies the opportunity to get to know their employees better and figure out how the business is being run. More often than not, they find a significant number of their staff members discussing their issues and personal tragedies on the show.

The end result is employees being rewarded with benefits that include financial payoffs like raises, college funds, money for rent or vacations, work promotions and much more. As the seasons have progressed, so have the value of rewards.

Details on Undercover Boss Season 11, episode 8 and a little recap

Episode 7 aired on March 11, 2022 with the CEO of Restoration 1 coming on the show, only to find out how difficult it was for his employees to restore houses that were in bad shape. The official synopsis of the episode read:

"Findley goes undercover to ensure that there are no flaws in the playbook of the company that would impace the franchises."

He changed his employees' lives by giving them various rewards as well as making some essential decisions that would impact the company in a positive way.

Season 11 of Undercover Boss has been receiving great ratings with people tuning in every week to watch the inspirational and life-changing series. However, the show was on a brief break, due to CBS' exclusive coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship. The series is now returning with its next episode on April 1, 2022.

Episode 8 of the series will feature the Mayor of Fontana, Acquanetta Warren. Elected as mayor in December 2010, and reelected in 2014 and 2018, she has emerged as one of Southern California's most influential and popular local leaders.

The mayor has represented cities in the state as well as at the national level, and has led various initiatives with the mission of improving education, economic betterment, workforce development, and enhancing public safety.

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Acquanetta Warren, mayor of Fontana, Calif., the fastest-growing city in Southern California, is on a mission to secure its future after the devasting impacts of the pandemic. Is the mayor willing to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty maintaining the city's sewers and cleaning the trash-littered parks?"

CBS @CBS



An all-new season of Not sure things will be business as usual when the boss comes to visit.An all-new season of @undercover_cbs starts TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS! #UndercoverBoss Not sure things will be business as usual when the boss comes to visit. 👀An all-new season of @undercover_cbs starts TONIGHT at 8/7c on CBS! #UndercoverBoss https://t.co/zRHSL6nfrl

Viewers of Undercover Boss will get to see how the mayor secure Fontana’s future after the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Several high-profile businesspersons and CEOs of companies like The Vitamin Shoppe, Round Table Pizza, College Hunks, and Rita's Ice have appeared on the show.

Undercover Boss will air its next episode on April 1, 2022 at 8.00 pm ET on CBS.

