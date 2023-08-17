Where was the 10 Days of a Bad Man shot? Filming locations of Netflix's Turkish crime drama explored

10 Days of a Bad Man is poised to leave a lasting impression as an enthralling Turkish crime drama. Slated for release on August 18, 2023, in both theaters and on Netflix, this film is anticipated to captivate audiences with its gripping storyline. The sequel has already stirred immense excitement among fans of the crime genre, intensifying the anticipation surrounding its upcoming premiere.
The film was entirely shot in Istanbul, Turkey. This choice of location added an authentic backdrop to the mysterious events that unfolded. By utilizing various landscapes within Istanbul, from its bustling streets to its iconic landmarks, the film gained a sense of depth and significance. Consequently, it emerged as a notable contribution to contemporary filmmaking.
The 10 Days of a Bad Man movie teaser has already sparked interest among viewers. It offers a glimpse into an intriguing narrative world, guiding them through the mysterious streets of Istanbul and the grandeur of Turkey's ancient sites. These settings provide depth and authenticity to the story's protagonist, an ex-lawyer turned private detective, as he unravels the truth lurking within the city's shadowy underbelly.
Unfurling the historical locations through the cinematic verse of 10 Days of a Bad Man
1) The Shopping Districts
Abdi İpekçi Street, situated in Istanbul's Nişantaşı area, is renowned for its elegant boutiques that enhance the surrounding ambiance with a touch of glamour. Meanwhile, Ortaköy captivates visitors with its picturesque waterfront views and trendy shops, presenting another facet of Istanbul's charm.
On the other hand, Kadıköy's vibrant markets serve as a perfect reflection of this lively city's nature. The Grand Bazaar symbolizes Istanbul's diversity through its vivid assortment of shops arranged like a colorful maze which served as a fitting location for the shooting.
Furthermore, Mahmutpasha Bazaar encapsulates the essence of life in Istanbul and will infuse the movie with its bustling atmosphere and vibrant energy. What will further accentuate the authenticity and the richness of the movie will be the addition of the Spice Bazaar, which is the heart of various savory spices and condiments and evokes a true visage of Istanbul, connecting viewers with the city's specialty.
2) Historical Monuments
The careful choice of locations in the upcoming mystery film will showcase viewers with remarkable cinematography and connect firmly with the movie's sentiments. The upcoming flick will depict iconic monuments of Istanbul, immersing viewers in artistic architecture.
The presence of landmarks, including the Obelisk of Theodosius Serpent Column, Column of Constantine, Chora Church, Church of Sts. Bacchus, Monastery of Studios, Monastery of the Pantocrator, Monastery of Christ Pantepoptes, and Hagia Theodosia will greatly enhance the film. These iconic sites will immerse viewers in Istanbul's captivating history and cultural legacy, elevating the overall cinematic experience.
More about the upcoming thriller movie: Cast and plot explored
The forthcoming film, 10 Days of a Bad Man, will include a seasoned cast that includes Hazal Filiz Küçükköse, Nejat Isler, Ilayda Akdogan, Ilayda Alisan, Hazal Subasi, Senay Gürler, Riza Kocaoglu, Bora Akkas, and Mahir Günsiray who will further enrich the narrative.
The movie is helmed by Uluç Bayraktar and is produced by Emrah Gamsizoglu and Kerem Çatay, respectively. The mystery thriller film has also received its writing credits from Mehmet Eroglu and Damla Serim.
The official synopsis of 10 Days of a Bad Man, as per IMDb, reads:
"Follows Sadik, an ex-lawyer who is working as a private investigator. He takes up a complicated case, and his simple life starts to unravel."
10 Days of a Bad Man is slated for its theatrical release on August 18, 2023.