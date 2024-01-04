Where was A Nearly Normal Family filmed? All shooting locations of the Netflix series explored

The twisted story of A Nearly Normal Family, a Nordic Noir series on Netflix, offers a thrilling ride. Set in the dazzling cities of Lund and Stockholm, this mystery thriller from 2023 has been keeping fans on the edge of their seat ever since its release. It takes a deep dive into the seemingly flawless life of the Sandell family. However, things take a creepy twist when their daughter Stella gets accused of murder.

As fans get drawn into the world of A Nearly Normal Family, the filming spots become key players.

Lund and Stockholm, with their unique charm, add to the mysterious appeal of the series. It has been on Netflix starting November 24, 2023, and consists of six intense episodes.

Disclaimer: Major spoilers ahead.

Where does A Nearly Normal Family take place?

1) Lund

Lund, a beautiful city in Southern Sweden, was the main filming location for A Nearly Normal Family. The decision to shoot there was intentional, as it mirrored the feelings of Mattias Edvardsson, the book's author and one of the show's executive producers.

During an interview with Netflix, Edvardsson made it clear how crucial it was to capture the vibe of the book's setting by shooting in Lund:

"It has been important to me that it is filmed in Lund, where the book takes place."

Even the production crew, including makeup artist Therese Sandersson, couldn't help but share a few sneak peeks of the amazing filming locations on social media.

2) Stockholm

Lund was the main focus, but the series also headed to Stockholm, the capital city of Sweden, for some scenes. Stockholm's famous landmarks like Stockholm Palace, Djurgardsbron Bridge, and Stockholm City Hall added a unique touch to the background.

Incorporating Stockholm into the filming locations further enriched the series with a blend of urban sophistication and cultural resonance.

What is A Nearly Normal Family about? Plot explored

A still from the movie (Image via Rotten Tomatoes)

A Nearly Normal Family an intense psychological thriller show from 2023 that follows a seemingly regular family after it gets thrown into chaos. The story is about the Sandell family in Lund, Sweden, which comprises a father who is a priest named Adam, a mother who is a lawyer named Ulrika, and their 19-year-old daughter, Stella.

The series is all about how the family is determined to protect Stella, even if it means tearing apart their own lives. Based on M.T. Edvardsson's novel, the story goes deep into the twisted connections within a family and what they'll do to keep their own safe.

In the last episode, fans find out that Stella did commit the murder she was accused of to save Amina from being assaulted by Christoffer.

Who was the killer in A Nearly Normal Family?

The show revolves around a murder by Stella (Image via Netflix)

In the intense finale of the Netflix psychological thriller miniseries, A Nearly Normal Family, viewers finally find out who the killer is. Stella Sandell, the main character, does something extreme to rescue her best friend, Amina, from the evil Christoffer Olsen.

In the final episode, Stella stands up to Christoffer as he's attacking the drugged Amina. This leads to a big showdown where Stella, trying to protect herself and her friend, accidentally causes Christoffer to meet his end.

At first, Stella was cleared of the murder, but then things took a surprising twist in the last moments of the series, when she revealed during her trial that she didn't mean to kill Christoffer.

A Nearly Normal Family is currently streaming on Netflix.