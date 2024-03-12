Where was Abbott Elementary shot? Filming location explored

Abbott Elementary is a popular television program that has won over many people's hearts with its humor, wit, and realistic plot. The show, which is set in an urban public school, has gained a lot of popularity.

Further, fans of the show have made the elementary a popular tourist destination since the show's premiere. In fact, the show's cultural impact has been increased by visitors who come to see the school building where the show was shot and take pictures in front of it.

Abbott Elementary season 3 made its US premiere on ABC on February 7, 2024. The much-awaited return of the show thrilled viewers with a two-part premiere that featured the episodes Career Day, Part 1 and Career Day, Part 2. The third season of the show promises more heartwarming tales from the devoted teachers of this elementary as well as more hilarious moments.

List of filming locations for Abbott Elementary

1) John Adams Middle School, Santa Monica, California

The show used exterior shots of John Adams Middle School in Santa Monica, California. This place captured the feel of an ordinary American school setting and served as the backdrop for several scenes.

The architectural design and layout of the school added realism to the show's depiction of an urban public school setting. By using this location, the show was grounded in a setting that viewers could relate to and gain a sense of reality.

2) Former elementary school in Los Angeles

An abandoned Los Angeles elementary school served as another filming location for Abbott Elementary. This location was picked for particular scenes that needed a layout or style that wasn't the same as John Adams Middle School.

A variety of settings within the made-up Abbott Elementary universe were made possible by the special qualities of this location, which probably contributed to the show's visual depth.

3) Warner Brothers Studios, Los Angeles

At Warner Brothers Studios in Los Angeles, a soundstage was used to record the interior scenes of Abbott Elementary. The production team was able to create and customize the interior spaces seen on screen because of the resources and flexibility offered by this monitored setting.

The studio environment made it possible to have effective shooting schedules, flawless production design, and the technical assistance needed to make the interior scenes of the show come to life.

4) Sunset Gower Studios, Los Angeles, California

Additionally, Abbott Elementary was filmed at Sunset Gower Studios in Los Angeles, California. This studio complex most likely offered extra facilities and resources to support different production aspects.

The show's increased visual quality and production value could have been attributed to Sunset Gower Studios' adaptability to accommodating certain scenes or technical requirements. Its input during filming serves as a reminder of the teamwork and meticulous attention to detail that went into making the fictional world.

More about Abbott Elementary

Deeply rooted in the middle of the school year, this season's plot follows actual timelines while providing a new angle on the characters' journeys. Abbott Elementary has been renewed for a fourth season, demonstrating its continued success and popularity, despite production delays caused by strikes in season 3.

Quinta Brunson, who created the show along with the gifted ensemble, has a way of enthralling viewers with her comedy and narrative skills. As Brunson revealed in an Oprah interview,

"I saw a feeling missing in the marketplace of television... I didn't have anything I really could watch with my parents and enjoy... I wanted to make something that brought everyone together."

As a result, many viewers now consider Abbott Elementary to be a must-watch show.