Fact Check: Did ABC series Abbott Elementary correctly foretell Adley Rutschman's home run?

It's not uncommon for television shows to predict the real-life future in an episode, and for those keeping a tally, feel free to add Abbott Elementary to that list. In the latest episode of the hit comedy series, teacher Gregory Eddie mentions to another character that Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman hit a walk-off home run to win the game.

I'm sure you can see where this is going, Rutschman did in fact hit a home run last night, and while some of the details mentioned were not 100%, the fact that Gregory called the home run is impressive enough.

In the episode, Mr. Eddie is attempting to get closer to a cafeteria worker at Abbott Elementary, eventually finding an opening when he recaps an Orioles game that she missed. "Adley Rutschman hit an opposite-field walk-off homer and Cedric Mullins was a single shy of the cycle," Mr. Eddie informed her.

For fans who want to nitpick the recap by Mr. Eddie, he said that Adley Rutschman's home run was an opposite-field homer, but the ball actually went over the fence in center field.

He also said that star center fielder Cedric Mullins was just a single shy of hitting for the cycle, however, Mullins only recorded a single in last night's game. If you really want to hold the writers of Abbott Elementary accountable for the missing details, that's on you.

This is not the first major sports reference in Abbott Elementary

Given that the series is based in Philadelphia, the show writers make reference to numerous players and teams, tying the characters closer to the city in which the inhabit. One instance comes in the first episode of the series, as the teachers and staff are excited about the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the first episode of the second season, beloved Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty made an appearance at a school event, much to the excitement of students and faculty alike.

Later in the second season, it was revealed that Principal Ava Coleman (played by Janelle James) is dating former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, with the star making a cameo at the end of the episode.

