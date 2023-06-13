Where was Asteroid City shot? Filming locations of Wes Anderson's new film explored

Asteroid City, a blend of science fiction and romance set in a retro-futuristic version of 1955, will provide a refreshing touch to viewers hungry for extraordinary stories told through visual imagery. Co-created by renowned directors Wes Anderson and Roman Coppola. The upcoming movie is set to be released on June 16, 2023, in theaters.

Asteroid City will deliver a captivating narrative that revolves around the Junior Stargazer convention. This story will cleverly bring together different elements like scholarly rivalry, relaxation, and fun activities. To create this visual tapestry on screen, Wes Anderson and his team extensively traveled to two main locations: Arizona in the United States and Chinchón, located in Spain.

The trailer for Wes Anderson’s upcoming 2023 film Asteroid City has already grabbed viewers’ attention, showcasing glimpses of a distinctive cinematic world. Imbued with retro-futuristic aesthetics, this American science fiction romantic comedy-drama is set in 1955 and tracks the journey of junior stargazers attending an annual convention.

The locations used while filming serve as the backdrop for the story, bringing to life the fictional American desert town where the Junior Stargazer convention takes place.

Exploring the deserted landscapes through the cinematic universe of Asteroid City

The cinematic universe of Asteroid City offers viewers an unforgettable visual experience with its striking and breathtaking landscapes.

With locations like Arizona's sprawling desert fields or Spain's captivating Chinchón terrain, this movie will set up an excellent foundation for its transformative storyline to unfold.

1) Arizona, United States

Asteroid City has been shot against a fitting backdrop in Arizona due to its famed desolate landscapes and amber-clay mountains that amaze visitors with their distant vistas. The desert setting provides ample opportunity for audiences to feel strangely isolated among inhospitable terrains that blend seamlessly with this sci-fi movie's retro-futuristic concept.

Further enhancing visuals are striking landmarks like those exclusive flora species that exist within harsh conditions created by sun-drenched soils unique only to the Sonoran Region. Remarkably, grounded realism integrates into the movie, using Midge Campbell's family home as one example of resting amid these expanse confines in the interstellar adventures featured onscreen.

2) Chinchón, Spain

An exquisite display of traditional Spanish architecture and proximity to busy Madrid, Chinchón will endear viewers to an international voyage in Asteroid City. Throughout this journey, there is a stark contrast between Arizona's barren terrain and Chinchón's picturesque views. The science fiction movie will bring an unmatched liveliness to Spain’s environment, which is otherwise alienated from deserts.

The upcoming movie will exquisitely capture the imagination that Chinchón's pretentious train station ignites, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the narrative. The filming required remarkable coordination at a local level, demonstrating a strong commitment to precision from camera equipment to administrative details.

They were particularly devoted to ensuring the location was captured vividly as intended. In doing so, they effortlessly transformed Spain's landscapes, establishing a beautiful combination of astrophysical landscapes in the film.

maya hawke archive @hawkearchives Maya Hawke filming Asteroid City in Madrid (04/10/2021) Maya Hawke filming Asteroid City in Madrid (04/10/2021) https://t.co/wetkWWzcvh

In August 2021, the primary filming kicked off and continued for several subsequent months. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic posed significant challenges, the production team ensured to take all necessary safety precautions to provide a secure shooting setup.

The upcoming film features a strong line-up of a seasoned cast that includes Jason Schwartzman, who will portray Augie Steenbeck, a war photographer and father, and Tom Hanks, who will play Stanley Zak, Augie’s father-in-law, and Scarlett Johansson as Midge Campbell.

The film's ensemble cast also includes Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Maya Hawke, Jeffrey Wright, Hope Davis, Steve Park, Rupert Friend, Edward Norton, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, and Jeff Goldblum.

Asteroid City is slated for release on June 16, 2023, in theaters, followed by a wide release on June 23, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes