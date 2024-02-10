Where is Below Deck Mediterranean star Colin Macy-O'Toole now? Details explored

The star of Bravo TV's Below Deck Mediterranean, Colin Macy-O'Toole, has been a part of the show since its premiere. However, he hasn't returned to the show after season 4. During his time on Below Deck Mediterranean, Colin was a deckhand alongside his cast mates. Before becoming a reality star, he used to be a ferry captain.

According to Colin's official bio on Bravo TV's website, he started working "as a deckhand when he was 15 years old" and was also the "port captain in charge of Fire Island ferries." In addition, he hosts a podcast called Radio Check with Colin Macy-O'Toole, where he invites and interviews cast members of Below Deck.

His bio description states:

"Colin grew up on the south shore of Long Island, New York, and has a degree in music. Although music is his passion, boats are his life. He is a quintessential New York Italian Momma’s boy, who has a very strong connection to his friends and family and is known for his infectious sense of humor."

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, Below Deck Mediterranean star Colin Macy-O'Toole posted a picture of himself posing in a yacht. The hashtags under his post indicate that he is currently working at the Sayville Ferry Service.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Colin Macy-O'Toole is now a captain on the Long Island Ferry

Apart from going back to his old job, the Below Deck Mediterranean deckhand consistently appears on the Below Deck Galley Talk, where Colin and his former cast members discuss their time being part of the successful franchise.

Alongside Below Deck Mediterranean alum Bobby Giancola, Colin actively attends events related to the Bravo TV show Below Deck. In a May 20, 2022, interview with Showbiz Cheat Sheet at the NBC Upfronts, Colin revealed what his experience at the BravoCon had been like:

“BravoCon, when I went, I don’t know if this is dramatic, but it changed my life when I was there. A lot of things happened since then. It’s all for the positive. And I just tell people, even if you’re a ticket holder and you’re just going, enjoy it, soak it in."

He continued:

"It’s a three-day crazy Bravo-fest. Andy [Cohen] and the execs, the higher-ups who put this Bravo community together, it’s really unique and it’s really special. And I’m very flattered to be a part of that.”

On the Hot Takes & Deep Dives podcast, Colin shared his thoughts and opinions on the Below Deck Mediterranean, more specifically when his castmate Hannah Ferrier got fired by Captain Sandy Yawn in season 5. He said:

"I don’t know what’s edited, I don’t know what’s there. From what I see on the show, I don’t think that’s right."

Reflecting on his time on the show, Colin reminisces about old times when he was introduced on the Talisman Maiton yacht in Italy. He was also entangled in a love triangle after developing feelings for the second stewardess, Brooke Laughton, but she was interested in Joao.

As of 2024, Colin actively posts about his hobbies and personal and professional life on his official Instagram account, @colin_macyotoole, where he keeps his fans updated with new yacht experiences.

To see Colin Macy-O'Toole's journey, watch previous seasons of Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo TV, YouTube TV, and streaming platforms such as Hayu.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE