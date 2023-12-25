Where did Beyoncé grow up? House fire engulfs singer's childhood home as property erupts in flames

Beyoncé's childhood home, located at Rosedale Street, went up in flames on December 25, 2023. The fire has not led to any loss of life or injuries, and details related to the loss of property are yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the singer spent her childhood in the Third Ward of Houston, Texas. The place has been frequently mentioned in her songs over the years.

Expand Tweet

The fire is reportedly in control now, as per The New York Post. However, there are no details available on the causes leading to the fire and Beyonce is yet to address the matter from her side.

No injuries were reported due to the burning of Beyoncé's childhood house

Beyoncé's childhood house was covered in flames on Christmas and also trapped the people residing there. The fire reportedly started at 2 in the morning, and firefighters were immediately alerted, as per KKOU 11.

The second floor of the house was badly damaged by the fire, and the fire department did its best to control the flames as soon as possible and had to enter the attic through the roof.

Expand Tweet

The International News revealed that there was a couple and their two children staying inside the place, and they managed to come out of the place by themselves. Justin Barnes, who serves as the Fire District Chief, praised the efforts of the fire department, saying that the fire was controlled "in less than 10 minutes."

While the cause behind the fire remains a mystery, the family that survived the incident has yet to reveal more details about it. Beyonce was reportedly in Malibu for Christmas when the incident happened, and although she does not stay at the house anymore, it is described as an "iconic landmark" in Houston.

The house was purchased in 1981 by the Dreamgirls star's parents, as per The New York Post. The price was said to be $64,000 at the time, and it had three bedrooms and bathrooms. In 2019, the house was listed for sale.

Beyoncé has previously expressed her love for Houston

As mentioned earlier, Beyoncé spent most of her days in Houston as a kid, and since then, she has shared a close relationship with the place. While speaking to Visit Houston in 2019, the actress revealed that her friends came to her place, and she also attended a lot of events at the time, including AstroWorld.

"When I come home to Houston, I go straight to my mom's house to eat some home cooked food. I love to go to my church St. John's on West Gray and go up to my management company Music World Entertainment."

She disclosed that she has always addressed the place to everyone, claiming it to be a "great place to raise a family" and that the prices of the houses are also affordable. Beyoncé said that there are a lot of opportunities for everyone in Houston and continued by remembering the time she spent at the place.

"I can recall how hard my mother and father worked scheduling rehearsals, designing costumes and booking shows. Houston is where my stage presence and confidence was developed."

The 42-year-old's latest album, Renaissance, was released last year and it reached the top spot on the US Billboard 200.