Where are Brett Rae and Shayne Lovera now? Whereabouts of Kelly Lovera's killers explored ahead of Snapped: Killer Couples

The upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples is all set to bring forth the story of Kelly Lovera's murder at the hands of his wife Shayne Lovera and her lover, Brett Rae. The case dates back to 1994 but still sends a chill down the spine of Tennessee. This was a classic case of an affair turned deadly, something we have seen many times before.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples, which will premiere on March 10, 2024, at 5:00 PM EST, reads:

"A professor is found dead inside his Jeep in what appears to be a car accident in Tennessee; after evidence at the scene points to foul play, the ensuing investigation exposes secrets of infidelity and a crime motivated by lust and money."

Though the investigation initially seemed to go in the wrong direction, it came back on track as both Brett Rae and Shayne Lovera were implicated in the murder. The couple were sentenced to life but cut a plea deal to make them eligible for parole in 25 years.

According to the Mountain Press, Shayne, who had little evidence stacked against her, had already received her parole in 2022 while Brett remains incarcerated at the moment. He will also be eligible for parole in 2025. Shayne's whereabouts since last year are unknown as she has kept a low profile.

What did Brett Rae and Shayne Lovera do?

After striking up a fiery affair, party lovers Brett and Shayne decided to get rid of her husband Kelly Rae, a professor, after a party held at Shayne's house on November 5, 1994. After the party, the next day Shayne allegedly went looking for her husband around the neighborhood, claiming that he had driven off in his jeep after an argument earlier that morning.

Tourists soon found Kelly's jeep at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It seemed like he had an accident and died on the spot, but an autopsy revealed that Kelly was beaten with a baseball bat before being put in the car. The authorities immediately understood that the crime was staged.

Of course, Shayne, who was having an affair with Brett, became an immediate suspect. Moreover, Kelly's life insurance policy was slated to pay double if he died in an accident.

Furthermore, the police received a tip from Brett's friend earlier, who told the police that Brett had called him early in the morning asking for a ride because he was stranded. Brett was also allegedly covered in dirt. The authorities pieced the puzzle together and determined what had happened.

The authorities questioned both Brett Rae and Shayne Lovera before reaching the Lovera household with a search warrant and a bottle of Luminol. The chemical exposed blood stains all over the house, confirming that Brett and Shayne had beaten Kelly to death in the house before taking him to his jeep and faking an accident.

Where are Brett Rae and Shayne Lovera now?

Brett Rae and Shayne Lovera were both arrested and taken to court. There was ample evidence against Brett, who kept shut as he wanted to protect his lover. However, Shayne's defense argued that she was not involved in the murder.

Ultimately, both Brett and Shayne were found guilty of first-degree murder. However, they took a plea deal, which meant they would be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Shayne never admitted to the crime and had little evidence stacked against her, which meant that she got early parole in 2022. She has been away from the spotlight since then. Brett remains in prison and will be eligible for parole next year.

The upcoming episode of Snapped: Killer Couples will cover this case in more detail.