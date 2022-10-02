Where to buy Adidas Adizero Prime X Strung sneakers? Price, release date, and more explored

German sportswear giant Adidas has launched a brand new silhouette for all brand enthusiasts and athletes with the boundary-breaking Adizero Prime X Strung silhouette - a running silhouette that is wired to bring speed and stride. The Adizero Prime X Strung makes history by being the first shoe in the Three Stripes label's Adizero line to feature a Strung upper.

The running shoe features a data-driven Strung upper, which gives a form and secure fit, automatically providing better speed. The shoes will be available on Adidas' official e-commerce site and select retailers beginning September 29, 2022.

More about the newly launched Adidas Adizero Prime X Strung boundary-breaking sneakers in Pulse Lilac colorway

Newly launched Adidas Adizero Prime X Strung boundary-breaking sneakers in Pulse Lilac colorway (Image via Adidas)

The winning formula for running shoes with carbon plated midsoles is a higher stack for springy and soft foam underfoot. The higher the stack, the better the shoe performs, especially in longer distance running events like marathons. To ensure fairness, World Athletics established a stack height limit of 40mm for legal road racing in 2020, which the elites must follow.

Breaking the limits and rules, the three stripes label has opted for bigger and bouncier shoes with a 50mm stack. The shoes are intended for both amateur and training runners, as well as elite runners in need of long distance training shoes.

The shoe was delevoped by Simon Lockett, who is the Category Director for Racing Footwear at Adidas. In an official press release, he commented over the newly launched sneakers as:

“The ultimate expression of innovation, the ADIZERO Prime X Strung is a testament to our ongoing commitment to produce the most forward-thinking products for our running community. No design limitations and no reservations. The result is a shoe that delivers an optimal running experience for those looking to smash their next race.”

The silhouette is the first time the Strung has been made available to the public since the announcement of the archival Futurecraft Strung two years ago. The Adizero running shoe provides a responsive run while also optimizing comfort and speed. On the official site, Adidas introduces the Strung textile as:

"STRUNG is a textile innovation that transforms athlete data into a dynamic material tuned to the athlete's needs. It makes it possible to map and program different fiber properties thread by thread."

The site further explains the benefits of the strung as:

"With a flexible and a lightweight seamless cocoon feeling around the foot, STRUNG helps optimize your comfort, and supports you in breaking your personal best on long distance runs."

The shoe is designed without limitations and pushes the limits of technology of the Adizero range.

This strung upper is complemented by the lightstrike pro cushioned midsole, which creates a lightweight and seamless cocoon around the feet. The lightstrike pro cushioned midsole has three layers of foam that return energy to provide an optimal running experience. The shoe features a "carbon-infused ENERGYRODS" outsole in the base.

The first ever Adizero Prime X Strung sneaker was released in Off White / Legend Ink / Pulse Lilac colorway and can be availed on the official e-commerce site of Adidas at a retail price of $300, starting September 29, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far